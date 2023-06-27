Shakira Reveals Her Dad Suffered 'Grave' Accident as Gerard Piqué's Cheating Scandal Exploded: I Didn't Think I Would 'Survive'
While the messy details of Shakira's breakup from unfaithful beau Gerard Piqué played out in public, the singer was also privately dealing with her father's health woes.
In a new interview, the superstar explained that after learning the athlete had been cheating with a woman named Clara Chia, her father, William Mebarak Chadid, visited her in Barcelona since she "was consumed with sadness."
"While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident," the Latin Grammy winner, 46, explained. "Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."
The mom-of-two — who shares custody of sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — with Piqué, 36, confessed she didn't think she was "going to survive" all of the turmoil.
"The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most," she recalled of what she thought in the moment. "I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much."
Fortunately, Chadid, 91, made a full recovery.
"My dad is the biggest example of resilience, and my mother has been by his side day and night," gushed the "Hips Don't Lie" crooner. "They have both been a reflection of that dream that didn't come true for me. But I hope they are role models for my kids of love, of patience in relationships, of absolute devotion and zest for life."
Overcoming all of the recent hardships is what led the star to record new music, which she said will capture what she's been experiencing "spiritually, mentally and even physically."
"I have gone through denial, rage, pain, acceptance, grief, hope, deception, hope again, excitement. So many emotions and feelings that at times seem mixed, that didn’t seem to be able to coexist inside of me, that I have been able to untangle only through my songs, to understand myself better," she shared. "Not to explain or justify myself, only to understand myself and tolerate myself."
Earlier this month, it was revealed Shakira and race car driver Lewis Hamilton were in the "early stages" of dating.
People en Español conducted the interview.