Matching Mama! Shakira Twins With Sons Milan and Sasha Before Receiving Video Vanguard Award
Shakira made the VMA's a family affair!
The Latin icon stepped out on the red carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12, with her sons Milan,10, and Sasha, 8, in perfectly coordinating outfits before she takes the stage for her big performance and to pick up her Video Vanguard Award.
Shakira was all smiles as she rocked a shimmering form-fitting gold Versace gown as she posed with her boys — whom she shares with ex Gerard Piqué — who identically matched each other in black and gold Versace tracksuits.
When the "She Wolf" vocalist takes the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, it will be her first time performing at the award show in nearly 17 years. Shakira will also be honored with the night's biggest award after multiple decades in the music industry.
"I couldn't believe it," the chart topping star said ahead of receiving the accolade while strutting down the red carpet. "It's such an important award. I mean, Michael Jackson received it once and so many other incredible artists, and I just feel humbled to be here."
Ahead of the big night, Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ said of Shakira in a statement, "She's a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music."
"Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level," he added of her star power.
The "Hips Don't Lie" artist is also nominated for multiple other awards including, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for her hit "TQG" with Karol G, and Best Latin for both "TQG" and her track "Acróstico."
