Revenge: Shakira's New Music Video Features Nanny Who Gerard Piqué Allegedly Fired for Exposing His Affair

The Latin Grammy winner, 46, has dissed the father of her two sons in multiple songs since she discovered her beau of nearly a dozen years was sleeping with Clara Chia Marti, 24.

The music icon called the split "one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life."

"I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family," she told ELLE, noting she quit her "nomadic" lifestyle to stay put in Barcelona for Piqué's career.