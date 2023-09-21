Revenge: Shakira's New Music Video Features Nanny Who Gerard Piqué Allegedly Fired for Exposing His Affair
Shakira isn't done shaming her unfaithful ex Gerard Piqué.
In her new music video for the track "El Jefe" — which translates to "The Boss" — she apologizes to their former nanny Lili Melgar, who was reportedly axed without proper pay by the soccer star after she exposed his affair with a younger woman.
"This song is for you, since you weren’t paid severance/Another fart, as always," the mom-of-two sings, referencing Piqué's wrongful move.
Meglar then pops up in the video and gives a stern look right into the camera with her hands placed on her hips.
Fans loved the jab, with one social media user calling the cameo "genius."
"Good for Lili Melgar for justice [being] done!!" another supporter wrote on Twitter, with a third tweeting, "I love Shakira! This is the petty (and rightfully so) queen."
The Latin Grammy winner, 46, has dissed the father of her two sons in multiple songs since she discovered her beau of nearly a dozen years was sleeping with Clara Chia Marti, 24.
The music icon called the split "one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life."
"I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family," she told ELLE, noting she quit her "nomadic" lifestyle to stay put in Barcelona for Piqué's career.
"It’s really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents’ separation. And sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real," she continued, referencing their boys, Milan,10, and Sasha, 8. "And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media."
The former soccer player, 36, showed no remorse for his actions and has continued to date Marti.
"I keep doing what I want," he said in an interview. "The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I'm not going to spend money cleaning up my image."
Fortunately, Shakira has moved on and sparked romance rumors with NBA star Jimmy Butler, 34, after being seen on a date in London this past July.
Though an insider told Us Weekly that things "are going well" between the two as they're "growing closer every day ... Shakira has a lot on her plate. Her main priority is her kids and career. But she’s definitely optimistic about finding love again."
