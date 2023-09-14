Shakira Ignores Tiffany Haddish as Actress Shouts to Get Her Attention Backstage at the VMAs: Watch
Shakira was one of the most talked about women of the night during this year's MTV VMAs, which is why it's no surprise that presenter Tiffany Haddish was dying to get to meet the superstar. However, her attempts to greet the singer backstage went completely ignored!
In video footage posted to social media, the actress can be seen shouting Shakira's name several times as the mom-of-two posed for selfies and walked toward the room's exit.
The Latin Grammy winner didn't turn around once to see who was yelling her name, and at one point, Haddish made her way through a sea of people and caught up to her to sneak into a fan's selfie
Instagram users were baffled by the incident after seeing the video clip, with one writing, "I got 2nd hand embarrassment from watching this lol."
"How obnoxious and tacky 😳😳," another person said of the Girls' Trip lead, with a third noting, "She Doin too much. No Class At All 😳."
Others defended the performer for ignoring Haddish, writing, "I would have done the exact same. So irritating."
Echoed another, "I don’t blame her. Tiffany Haddish is corny to me."
As OK! reported, Shakira had a huge night at the Tuesday, September 12, event, as after performing a medley of hits, she received the prestigious Video Vanguard Award.
"I want to share this award with my fans who always support me through thick and thin. Thank you so much for being my army and helping me fight all my battles," she gushed in her acceptance speech, where she also spoke in Spanish.
The blonde beauty also gave a special shoutout to sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, whom she brought as her date to awards show. The boys' father is Shakira's ex Gerard Piqué, whom she dumped after finding out he was having an affair with a younger woman.