Shakira Avoids Jail Time, Settles Spanish Tax Fraud Case Moments Before Trial Was Set to Begin
Settled in style. Shakira reached a deal in her Spanish tax fraud case right before the trial was set to begin in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, November 20.
The "Hips Don't Lie" singer was seen smiling wide and waving to fans while leaving court in a chic light-pink pantsuit and matching sunglasses after the case had been closed, as seen in photos obtained OK!.
The 46-year-old likely breathed a sigh of relief, as she avoided an eight-year jail sentence and a €23.8 million ($26 million) fine if she had been found guilty of her tax fraud allegations — which amounted to €14.5 million ($15.8 million), OK! previously reported.
As a result of the deal, Shakira will serve a three-year suspended sentence — a custodial sentence where the mom-of-two will not need to go to prison so long as she commits no further offenses and complies with any other requirements imposed — in addition to paying a €7 million ($7.6 million) fine, according to a news publication.
The "Waka Waka" vocalist — who shares her sons Milan, 9, and Sasha 7, with her ex Gerard Piqué — settled the suit with her little ones at the forefront of her mind.
"While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favor, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight," Shakira expressed via a statement obtained by a second news publication.
She continued: "I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love, my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career, including my upcoming world tour and my new album, both of which I am extremely excited about."
"I admire tremendously those who have fought these injustices to the end, but for me, today, winning is getting my time back for my kids and my career," Shakira concluded regarding why she made the decision to settle before the case was brought to trial.
The now-canceled court case was set to dissect Shakira's finances from 2012 to 2014 — when she starred as a judge on The Voice in the U.S. and released her self-titled 10th studio album.
During this time period, her hit song "Dare (La La La)" was used alongside coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where she performed during the closing ceremony.
When filing her taxes during those successful two years, Shakira listed her official residence as the Bahamas, though Spanish prosecutors argued she spent more than half of her time in Spain and should have been paying taxes in that country, according to the first news publication.
The Associated Press reported on the terms of the deal while Entertainment Tonight obtained a statement from Shakira.