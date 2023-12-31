Shannen Doherty Isn't 'Afraid' to Set the Record Straight About Her Prior Romances, Feuds and Health Battle: 'She Has Nothing to Lose'
Shannen Doherty is ready to spill the tea!
According to a recent source, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress wants to set the record straight when it comes to her relationships, feuds and health.
“Shannen knows her truth and she’s not afraid to tell it,” the insider dished. “At this point, she has nothing to lose. There have been so many lies said about her over the years that she wants to correct — and if that means settling some old scores in the process, so be it.”
One subject the star supposedly hopes to clear up was the “bad girl” reputation she had following her feud with Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling.
“It always seemed that Tori and Jennie were ganging up on Shannen,” the source explained. At one point, the tension between the trio got so bad, the girls almost got physical with one another on set.
“I got in her face,” Garth recalled of the fight in a 2019 interview, noting, “We’re just both strong Aries women. We don’t back down — no matter what.”
At the time, Garth did not face much backlash, however, Doherty was seen as the problem.
“Shannen isn’t saying she was an angel, but she was treated horribly by a lot of people and unfairly painted as a mean girl and difficult to work with,” the insider continued. “Shannen may have been intense, but she wasn’t the only one to blame for the tension on set. By talking about their near-physical altercation, Jennie was admitting she was just as much to blame.”
As OK! previously reported, not only has Doherty struggled with her difficult past this year, she also faced a brutal cancer battle and ended her marriage.
The Little House on the Prairie alum has battled breast cancer over the years and found out in 2023 the disease had moved to her brain. Shortly after discovering the news, Doherty underwent brain surgery.
Just days after the procedure, the star filed for divorce from her now ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko, who she discovered had been having a two-year long affair.
"This year has been extremely tough for me. I've been thrown a lot of curveballs, and ones that I never expected in a million years," she stated in a December 6 interview. "And not just with my cancer battle, but my personal life too. So it's been really hard."
