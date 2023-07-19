Shannen Doherty's Estranged Husband Disagrees With Separation Date in Divorce Docs, Asks Court to Postpone Spousal Support Decision

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline, the actress, 52, listed their date of separation as January 2023 and asked for spousal support. However, Iswarienko listed the date of separation as "to be determined," making it clear he didn't agree with her claims.

Instead of responding directly to her spousal support request, he asked the court to postpone the ruling on the subject.

Iswarienko did agree on a couple things, including the date of their 2011 marriage, and he too blamed the split on "irreconcilable differences." The two didn't have any children together.