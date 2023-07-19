OK Magazine
Shannen Doherty's Estranged Husband Disagrees With Separation Date in Divorce Docs, Asks Court to Postpone Spousal Support Decision

Jul. 19 2023, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Is a legal war brewing between Shannen Doherty and soon-to-be ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko?

The actress filed for divorce in April, but it wasn't until recently that the photographer responded to the paperwork.

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline, the actress, 52, listed their date of separation as January 2023 and asked for spousal support. However, Iswarienko listed the date of separation as "to be determined," making it clear he didn't agree with her claims.

Instead of responding directly to her spousal support request, he asked the court to postpone the ruling on the subject.

Iswarienko did agree on a couple things, including the date of their 2011 marriage, and he too blamed the split on "irreconcilable differences." The two didn't have any children together.

As OK! reported, details surrounding their split are murky, though her rep issued a poignant statement about the matter.

"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option," Doherty's spokesperson said in April. "You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID, as she is intimately involved."

The message was curated very carefully, shared a source.

"Shannen is angry and wants ‘love rat’ Kurt to pat. She’s refusing to give him a dime. This was the ultimate betrayal — he shattered her world," an insider spilled to a publication at the time. "While no one has come out and said ‘affair,’ Shannen knew what she was doing when she had her rep release that statement. She wanted the world to know this is Kurt’s fault."

This is her third marriage and divorce.

An insider told the news outlet that the impending drama is taking a toll on the Charmed alum, who is also in the midst of a cancer battle. Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but after going into remission, it returned in 2020 and was in stage 4.

This past January, she revealed the cancer had spread to her brain, but she insisted she'll never stop fighting.

"I want people to not hear stage 4 cancer and think of the person that is gray and falling over and they can't move and they're going into hospice and they can't work," she previously told Entertainment Tonight. "You get written off so quickly, even though you're vital and healthy and happy and wanting to go out there and work."

