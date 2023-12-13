'Absolute Lie': Shannen Doherty Fires Back After Ex-Husband Kurt Iswarienko Denies Affair Before She Underwent Brain Surgery
Shannen Doherty's ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko is telling his side of the story after the actress claimed she had brain surgery after learning about Iswarienko's alleged affair.
According to an insider, the former flames, who got married in 2011, had been living separate lives for two years before her January 2023 surgery, and he apparently was transparent about starting a relationship with someone new while they were living in different states — he was in Texas while Doherty remained in California.
The insider claimed Iswarienko told the Charmed alum, 52, of his new relationship after New Year's of 2023. Doherty fell a few days after Iswarienko's admission, and when she was sent for an MRI, doctors found the brain humor, leading her to get surgery.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star then took to Instagram to fire back at the accusations.
"Let’s Be Clear, the truth matters. I just received a disturbing phone call that @tmz_tv was going to run a story about me. The story supposedly comes from my husbands friends (soon to be ex) that he told me two years ago he was cheating on me and we have had an open marriage. This is an absolute lie and I will address the marriage and affair further on @letsbeclearpod In the meantime …. @tmz_tv please do more due diligence and to the 'friends/girifriend’ who tried to put this story out, I realize you’re scared of the truth but trying to circumvent it with lies will get you nowhere. #thetruthmatters," she captioned the post on Tuesday, December 12.
As OK! previously reported, Doherty revealed she became "obsessed" with finding out more details about her ex's alleged affair amid her cancer battle.
"If you share 14 years together and you cheated, doesn’t that person deserve the absolute truth regardless of how much that hurts them?" she asked, adding that she confronted "the girlfriend of two years that he cheated on me with."
"It was embarrassing. I am horrified that I can’t keep a relationship together," she continued. "I think it is a reflection me, but this one I think this one is on him. I’ve failed three times at marriage, but I still believe in love."
Doherty, who filed for divorce in April, admitted their romance was not perfect.
"I also take some responsibility for the demise of our marriage — actually that’s not true. Let me rephrase that, I do not take responsibility for the demise of our marriage, I take responsibility for some of the issues in our marriage," she stated. "I take responsibility not only because of how I was but because of how cancer impacted my marriage and how it impacted him the second time around."
"At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart," Doherty confessed. "Just to have to go through all of that while trying to figure out if you’re going to get a f------ divorce and trying to get to the truth of that."
TMZ spoke with the insider.