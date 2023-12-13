'Absolute Lie': Shannen Doherty Fires Back After Ex-Husband Kurt Iswarienko Denies Affair Before She Underwent Brain Surgery

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star then took to Instagram to fire back at the accusations.

"Let’s Be Clear, the truth matters. I just received a disturbing phone call that @tmz_tv was going to run a story about me. The story supposedly comes from my husbands friends (soon to be ex) that he told me two years ago he was cheating on me and we have had an open marriage. This is an absolute lie and I will address the marriage and affair further on @letsbeclearpod In the meantime …. @tmz_tv please do more due diligence and to the 'friends/girifriend’ who tried to put this story out, I realize you’re scared of the truth but trying to circumvent it with lies will get you nowhere. #thetruthmatters," she captioned the post on Tuesday, December 12.