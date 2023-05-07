Shannen Doherty 'Angry' After Kurt Iswarienko Divorce Bombshell, Source Claims: 'She Didn’t See This Coming'

Less than two weeks after Shannen Doherty filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko following 11 years of marriage, an insider spilled the Charmed star is feeling "angry" and heartbroken over an incident that led to their bombshell split.

"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option," Doherty's spokesperson said in statement shared in late April. "You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID, as she is intimately involved."