Shannen Doherty 'Angry' After Kurt Iswarienko Divorce Bombshell, Source Claims: 'She Didn’t See This Coming'
Less than two weeks after Shannen Doherty filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko following 11 years of marriage, an insider spilled the Charmed star is feeling "angry" and heartbroken over an incident that led to their bombshell split.
"Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option," Doherty's spokesperson said in statement shared in late April. "You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID, as she is intimately involved."
"We don’t know the exact details yet, but we do know that Kurt broke Shannen’s heart," the insider dished to an outlet regarding their breakup, which reportedly occurred back in January.
According to the insider, Doherty has also asked that the court deny any requests from Iswarienko for spousal support.
"Shannen is angry and wants ‘love rat’ Kurt to pay," the source continued. "She’s refusing to give him a dime. This was the ultimate betrayal — he shattered her world."
Although neither the 90210 star or her soon-to-be ex-husband have elaborated on the details behind their decision to part ways, the source claimed she was left "in shock" when she "discovered the truth by accident around the holidays," further noting: "She didn't see this coming."
"While no one has come out and said ‘affair,’ Shannen knew what she was doing when she had her rep release that statement," the source continued. "She wanted the world to know this is Kurt’s fault.:
Despite struggling through a heart wrenching divorce while battling stage IV cancer, the one light at the end of the tunnel is the support and love of her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars — Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley and Jennie Garth — who have all "reached out to let her know they have her back."
"She’s fought bigger battles than this. He’ll regret doing what he did to her. But her No. 1 priority will always be her life," the source added. "She will not let this divorce affect her health."
The source spoke with Star magazine about Doherty's feelings amid her ongoing divorce.