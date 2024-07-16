Shannen Doherty Divorce Settlement Earnings Revealed: Late Actress Awarded Salvador Dali Painting, $6 Million Mansion and More
Shannen Doherty made sure to finish unsettled business before devastatingly dying from cancer on Saturday, July 13.
The late Beverly Hills, 90210 actress filed for divorce from her now ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko — and settled a declaration for default of dissolution of their marriage — just one day before passing away at the age of 53.
According to the obtained by a news publication, which was agreed to by both Doherty and Iswarienko, the Charmed star was awarded a Salvador Dali painting and all rights to her $6 million Malibu mansion — which includes the entirety of furniture, art and other personal property left inside of the home.
Doherty additionally obtained the rights to several bank and retirement accounts, her SAG producers pension plan and her production company.
The Heathers actress was granted all of her premarital and post-separation earnings, compensation and accumulations — including all past and future residuals for Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed.
As a result of the divorce settlement, Doherty received a 1979 Ford Pickup Truck, a 2007 Range Rover and a 2019 Range Rover.
Iswarienko was awarded the former couple's Mooney M-20 airplane, however, he has to pay his late ex-wife $100,000 to even out the exchange.
The renowned photographer received the rights to several bank accounts, all interest in his companies, a 1975 Gibson Les Paul custom black beauty guitar, a 1980 Gibson ES-335 walnut guitar, a 2014 Gibson J45 custom acoustic guitar and a restored Garard mono + stereo record player.
- Inside Shannen Doherty's 'Final Hours' Before Her Tragic Death: Actress 'Wasn't Ready to Leave,' Star's Doctor Shares
- Shannen Doherty's Ex-Husband Ashley Hamilton Calls Late Star His 'Guardian Angel' After Her Tragic Death
- Shannen Doherty Filed to End Her Marriage to Husband Kurt Iswarienko 1 Day Before Her Death
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"[Kurt] shall buy out Petitioner’s interest in his lighting, camera, and digital equipment for the sum of $10,000," the agreement stated.
Iswarienko and Doherty additionally agreed to sell a home they shared in Dripping Springs, Texas, and the Little House on the Prairie actress also received a portion of earnings from her ex-husband's work.
The court documents detailed: "Petitioner shall receive one-half of all licensing/syndication fees that [Kurt] receives from any and all WORKS ('WORK(S)' as used herein means all photographs, images, and graphics, including still photographs, panoramic images, video recordings, and virtual tours, taken or created by [Kurt], and any derivative works of such photographs or other images, intended to be licensed, exhibited, distributed or otherwise released to any individual or entity through media such as catalogs, brochures, magazines, newspapers, journals, films, television, slides, negatives, prints or computer communications such as the Internet or other means now known or hereafter developed) in his archive, as contained in the inventory list provided below at Paragraph 6.3, that are licensable but were not done as 'works for hire,' created by [Kurt] during the parties’ marriage (October 15, 2011 through January 15, 2023)."
In Touch obtained court documents related to Doherty and Iswarienko's divorce judgement.