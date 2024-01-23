Shannen Doherty Reveals 'Really Horrible Marriage' Led to 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Firing: 'I Blame Myself'

It's been nearly 30 years since Shannen Doherty was fired from Beverly Hills, 90210. Now, the actress has finally decided to open up about what caused her character's demise.

On the Monday, January 22, episode of "Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty" podcast, the 52-year-old — who played Brenda Walsh in the hit drama series — sat down with her on-screen sibling Jason Priestley, who starred as Brandon Walsh, for a candid conversation about Doherty losing her job after the show's fourth season in 1994.