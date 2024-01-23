Shannen Doherty Reveals 'Really Horrible Marriage' Led to 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Firing: 'I Blame Myself'
It's been nearly 30 years since Shannen Doherty was fired from Beverly Hills, 90210. Now, the actress has finally decided to open up about what caused her character's demise.
On the Monday, January 22, episode of "Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty" podcast, the 52-year-old — who played Brenda Walsh in the hit drama series — sat down with her on-screen sibling Jason Priestley, who starred as Brandon Walsh, for a candid conversation about Doherty losing her job after the show's fourth season in 1994.
"Towards my last season, I was in a really horrible marriage, and there were things that were transpiring in that marriage that made it really hard for me to consistently be on time for work," Doherty admitted, referring to her short-lived marriage to Ashley Hamilton.
The pair tied the knot in 1993, but split one year later amid Hamilton's intense battle with addiction.
"I know that that became a very big problem for the rest of you, as it should be because if everyone else is on time and you are waiting for one person it sucks," the Charmed actress acknowledged to Priestley, 54, noting her actions made her castmates have to "work longer hours."
While Doherty is aware her situation "wasn’t anybody’s responsibility but mine," the Girls Just Want to Have Fun star believes a little communication from her bosses might have helped save her job.
"I sort of wish I would have been sat down and sort of looked at and said, 'Listen, the end result is going to be this, you are going to get fired and none of us are willing to put up with it anymore and I understand that you have an issue in your personal life, but that also can’t bleed into work. You have to get your s--- together!'" Doherty confessed.
On the other hand, Doherty owned up to not being "transparent" with her costars or crew members about her father being "super sick" or that her then-husband was battling a severe drug addiction, as it became "all-consuming."
"I didn’t even want to leave the house because I was scared that [Hamilton] would go and get drugs," Doherty revealed, explaining the reason behind her tardiness while labeling it "the most bizarre" experience.
Priestley agreed with Doherty's lack of transparency, adding, "I wish that I would have known more about what was happening in your personal life at the time because I could have hopefully managed it with more compassion and more caring, but we only knew what we knew."
"Of course, the hardest thing for me was the show was about Brandon and Brenda, it’s about the Walsh family and 'How is that going to impact the show?' and 'How would we find a path to move forward with the show?'" Priestley expressed.
Doherty, who is currently battling stage 4 cancer, then clarified: "I do blame myself because I should have had my personal life more together, I should have left a relationship earlier, I shouldn’t have been going out."
"I got definitely affected by the attention, and all of a sudden I could go into a nightclub and it didn’t matter how old I was. I found it all very alluring and seductive. And I fell into that trap, then you add the personal issues and I should have been transparent," she concluded on the matter.