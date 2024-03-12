Shannen Doherty Shades Ex Husband, Says She's Grateful to 'Have People in My Life Now That Truly Love Me' Amid Cancer Battle

"I'm happy because I'm still here, and I have people in my life now that truly love me and that will walk through h--- with me and for me, and I was missing that for a lot of years in my life, apparently," she noted.

"I feel like a lot of clutter is out of my life now and things are much more clear and focused, and I know what I want for myself and I know how I want to wake up every morning," the Charmed actress added, possibly referring to her split from third husband Kurt Iswarienko, who she claimed was unfaithful.