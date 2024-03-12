Shannen Doherty Shades Ex Husband, Says She's Grateful to 'Have People in My Life Now That Truly Love Me' Amid Cancer Battle
Over the last year or so, Shannen Doherty has endured a divorce and a continuous battle against cancer — but the actress insisted she's "happy" in life.
The 52-year-old discussed her positive outlook during a recent fan Q&A on her podcast "Let's Be Clear."
"I'm happy because I'm still here, and I have people in my life now that truly love me and that will walk through h--- with me and for me, and I was missing that for a lot of years in my life, apparently," she noted.
"I feel like a lot of clutter is out of my life now and things are much more clear and focused, and I know what I want for myself and I know how I want to wake up every morning," the Charmed actress added, possibly referring to her split from third husband Kurt Iswarienko, who she claimed was unfaithful.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star said she's "100 percent turned a corner" since her tumultuous 2023.
"I can say that I've had a really blessed life and I'm an incredibly lucky human being."
Doherty touched on that notion in an interview earlier this month, explaining, "I think that cancer has been one of the absolute best and one of the worst things to ever happen to me in my entire life. It changed me."
"It made me grow up in a totally different way," shared the podcast host. "It made me look at life and relationships very differently. My values shifted. My priorities shifted."
In January, the '90s icon revealed that a new cancer infusion treatment she was doing was working wonders.
"After the sixth or seventh treatment, we really saw it breaking down the blood-brain barrier. Do I call that a miracle? Yeah," Doherty stated. "For me, that happens to be a miracle right now. That I sort of rolled the dice and said, 'Let's keep going.'"
"That it's actually breaking down that blood-brain barrier is actually a miracle of that drug, a miracle of maybe God intervening and saying, 'I'm going to give her a break,'" she continued. "Sometimes you're looking for miracles in all the wrong places and they're right in front of your face."
The TV star has been single since splitting from her former spouse, but she confessed that Kelly Ripa is working on setting her up!
"I just saw her when I did her show, and at the commercial break, she was like, 'Are you ready? Are you ready to date? Are you ready for a boyfriend? I’m going to find you someone,'" she recalled of her chat with the talk show host.