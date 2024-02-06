OK Magazine
Shannen Doherty Excitedly Reveals Kelly Ripa Is Setting Her Up on a Date After Splitting From 3rd Husband Kurt Iswarienko

shannen doherty kelly ripa setting up date after split kurt iswarienko
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 6 2024

Kelly Ripa has taken it upon herself to find Shannen Doherty her Mr. Right!

On the new episode of Doherty's "Let's Be Clear" podcast, she revealed the "awesome" mom-of-three is excited to set her up now that she's filed for divorce from Kurt Iswarienko.

shannen doherty kelly ripa setting up date after split kurt iswarienko
Source: mega

Shannen Doherty is currently single.

"I just saw her when I did her show, and at the commercial break, she was like, 'Are you ready? Are you ready to date? Are you ready for a boyfriend? I’m going to find you someone,'" Doherty, 52, spilled.

Ripa, 53, was ready to put in the work to bring along the right man, as she asked the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum things like, "‘What’s your list? What do you need?’ She was like, ‘Oh, I think I got somebody in mind.’”

shannen doherty kelly ripa setting up date after split kurt iswarienko
Source: mega

Kelly Ripa asked the actress if she could set her up on a date.

Doherty was totally on board with the idea, telling the talk show host to "text" her the details.

"You’re one hundred percent the right person to start setting me up. I’m fine with that," Doherty told Ripa.

As OK! reported, the Charmed star hasn't had much luck in the love department, as she claimed Iswarienko — her third husband — had a two-year affair toward the end of their marriage.

shannen doherty kelly ripa setting up date after split kurt iswarienko
Source: mega

Doherty filed for divorce from Iswarienko in April 2023.

Making matters worse, the podcast host found about the alleged tryst right before she underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor in January 2023.

"It was embarrassing. I am horrified that I can’t keep a relationship together," she confessed in an interview. "I think it is a reflection me, but this one I think this one is on him. I’ve failed three times at marriage, but I still believe in love."

"I also take some responsibility for the demise of our marriage — actually that’s not true. Let me rephrase that, I do not take responsibility for the demise of our marriage, I take responsibility for some of the issues in our marriage," Doherty clarified. "I take responsibility not only because of how I was but because of how cancer impacted my marriage and how it impacted him the second time around."

shannen doherty kelly ripa setting up date after split kurt iswarienko
Source: mega

The estranged couple married in 2011.

After sharing her story, an anonymous source claimed her timeline wasn't correct, as they insisted Iswarienko and Doherty were living separate lives for two years before the split. They also alleged the photographer informed the actress he was moving on with a new woman.

Hours later, Doherty debunked the allegations via a social media statement.

"The truth matters. I just received a disturbing phone call that @tmz_tv was going to run a story about me," the TV star stated. "The story supposedly comes from my husband's friends (soon to be ex) that he told me two years ago he was cheating on me and we have had an open marriage. This is an absolute lie and I will address the marriage and affair further on @letsbeclearpod."

"In the meantime …. @tmz_tv please do more due diligence and to the 'friends/girlfriend’ who tried to put this story out, I realize you’re scared of the truth but trying to circumvent it with lies will get you nowhere," she added.

