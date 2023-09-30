Sharon Osbourne's Net Worth Is Still Shockingly High After Exiting 'The Talk'

Sharon, 70, became an overnight sensation when MTV launched the reality show The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005.

According to an old report, the brood earned $20,000 per episode for the first season, but due to their rise in popularity, they allegedly asked for $20 million for a 20-episode second season.

After her success in reality shows, she continued her run on television by acting as a judge on The X Factor for several years, as she had much music industry experience from managing her spouse's career.