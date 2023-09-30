Sharon Osbourne's Net Worth Is Still Shockingly High After Exiting 'The Talk'
Though Sharon Osbourne rose to fame thanks to her quirky family and rock legend husband, Ozzy Osbourne, the matriarch has become a star in her own right!
In fact, the mom-of-three reportedly has a shockingly steep net worth of $220 million.
Sharon, 70, became an overnight sensation when MTV launched the reality show The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005.
According to an old report, the brood earned $20,000 per episode for the first season, but due to their rise in popularity, they allegedly asked for $20 million for a 20-episode second season.
After her success in reality shows, she continued her run on television by acting as a judge on The X Factor for several years, as she had much music industry experience from managing her spouse's career.
From 2010 to 2021, the celeb was a co-host on The Talk, where she allegedly made $1 million per season.
In the last year on her program, she was ousted due to racism accusations, but she was still paid a pretty penny.
"Sharon is walking away with a $5 to $10 million minimum payout and was able to spin that it was her decision [to leave the show]," a source told a news outlet.
The drama unfolded that March, when Sharon defended Piers Morgan after he came under fire for making remarks about Meghan Markle.
“Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk," a statement from CBS read. “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home.”
Afterwards, Sharon went on Real Time With Bill Maher to discuss the ordeal.
"I'm angry, I'm hurt," she confessed of being painted in a bad light. "I've been called so many things in my life… but a racist is one thing I will not take."
"Disagreeing with someone does not make you a racist in my book," she said of how she and Sheryl Underwood argued over Sharon defending Piers.
Sharon has also made plenty of big bucks away from the screen, as she's written quite a few books. In addition, the British star helped launch Ozzfest in 1996, an annual music festival that features heavy metal and rock musicians.
The concert has made over $140 million in gross sales since its inception.
Unfortunately, Ozzy, has had to stop touring due to health woes.
Most recently, he had to bow out of performing at the 2023 Power Trip Festival in October
"My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, & when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward," he told fans. "Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-a----."