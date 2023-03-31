OK Magazine
What Is Whoopi Goldberg's Net Worth? Here's The Scoop On 'The View' Star's Finances

By:

Mar. 31 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Whoopi Goldberg has caused quite a bit of drama during the last few years on The View, but her scandals haven't taken a toll on her massive bank account. That's because the star has a long and impressive stint in Hollywood, with her first Broadway role dating back to the early '80s.

Scroll down to find out how much the actress is currently worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has amassed a $60 million fortune over the decades.

In the early years of her career, the mom-of-one, 67, made it big thanks to roles in flicks like The Color Purple and Ghost. She quickly rose up in the ranks and garnered countless awards, becoming one of 18 individuals to earn EGOT status, meaning she's won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Her most steady gig comes via The View, where she's had a seat at the table since 2007. While her salary has of course increased over the years, it's believed she currently earns $8 million per season for the hit morning show.

Despite being the highest-paid on the series, rumors are swirling that the superstar could get the axe due to multiple inappropriate incidents, with the TV icon's last on-air gaffe occurring earlier month when she used a racial slur.

The Sister Act lead issued an apology — the same thing she did after claiming the Holocaust wasn't about race — but fans are fed up by her behavior.

However, as OK! reported, an insider claimed "she wants a hefty payoff to leave or else she’ll stay and make everyone miserable."

"Whoopi’s attitude is they can put her out to pasture, but they’re going to have to cough up some serious cash," added the source, who said Goldberg still has three years left on her contract.

Like any other celebrity, Goldberg also earns cash from endorsements and other projects, such as her line of children's books.

In addition, she co-founded Whoopi & Maya, a company that made medical cannabis for those experiencing cramps from menstruation, but the business went defunct in early 2020 after four years.

