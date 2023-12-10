What Is Shannen Doherty's Net Worth? How the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Alum Made Her Millions
Shannen Doherty is rolling in it!
The famous actress has a whopping net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Over the course of her career, the 52-year-old made her money through acting, producing, directing and writing.
Doherty started acting as a child, with her first recurring role as Jenny Wilder on Little House on the Prairie in 1982. She appeared in all but four episodes of the final season of the show.
Doherty then got the role of Heather Duke in the hit film Heathers in 1988. Later that year, she got her most famous roles as Brenda Walsh in Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran from 1990 to 1994 and Prudence Halliwell in Charmed from 1998 to 2001. In 1991 and 1992, her portrayal of Brenda Walsh received a Young Artist Award nomination for Best Young Actress Starring in a Television Series.
Then, in 2008, Doherty reprised her role as Brenda Walsh in the Beverly Hills, 90210 spin-off 90210, where she appeared in seven episodes.
In 2010, Doherty participated in the 10th season of Dancing With the Stars, and in 2019, she played Brenda Walsh one more time for the six-episode sequel BH 90210.
Doherty made $17,500 per episode for Beverly Hills, 90210, and for Charmed, she made a shocking $75,000 per episode. For 90201, she made $40,000 – $50,000 per episode.
Despite Doherty raking in the cash, she has been going through it.
Earlier this year, Doherty discovered her b----- cancer spread to brain, leaving her to undergo surgery to remove the tumor. Shortly after, she discovered her estranged husband, Kurt Iswarienko, had been having a two-year affair.
"It was, like, maybe two or three days apart," Doherty ET in a December 6 interview. "So, yeah, it was pretty brutal."
"This year has been extremely tough for me. I've been thrown a lot of curveballs, and ones that I never expected in a million years," she spilled. "And not just with my cancer battle, but my personal life too. So it's been really hard."
Doherty then opened up about her hopes for 2024 despite her health issues and marital woes.
"I have looked at adopting, and all sorts of different options. I think I struggle a lot with with my cancer diagnosis, and how fair it is," she said of potentially expanding her family. "I'm in treatment, and I'm gonna see if that treatment works. See what’s coming down the pipeline, what clinical trials, and if I feel like I can give a long enough time to a child, then I'll definitely do it."
Not only is Doherty still interested in becoming a mother, but she is still open to another relationship.
"I've loved in the past, and even though it didn't work out, it was still really beautiful, and I learned a lot from the person and appreciated them," she noted. "Even with the marriage that is now over, there were some great times."
"Just because it ended poorly, just because he made poor choices, and hurt me greatly, does not mean that every man is like that," she added of her 11-year marriage. "My father was the most loyal, standup, honest, amazing human being that ever walked this earth. I believe that there are still men out there like that. I just didn’t find one this time around."