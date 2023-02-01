Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring & Cancels Remaining Shows Due To 'Damaged Spine': 'Disappointing My Fans F**KS ME UP'
Ozzy Osbourne might want "No More Tears," but his latest announcement may cause some fans to cry.
The 74-year-old rockstar has officially called off the remainder of his tour due to his physical health leaving him incapable of maintaining the intense travel and concert schedule.
"This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans," Osbourne wrote of his retirement from touring in a social media statement on Wednesday, February 1.
"As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine," the announcement continued in regards to his 2019 injury. At the time, Osbourne suffered a fall inside his home that aggravated a previous spinal injury from a near-fatal quad-bike accident in 2003.
"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernetics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak," the "Paranoid" singer explained.
"I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required," Osbourne expressed. "Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F**KS ME UP, more than you will ever know."
"Never would have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country," the father-of-six noted. "I want to thank my family… my band… my crew… my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have."
"I love you all…" Osbourne concluded.