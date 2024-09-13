Sharon Stone, 66, Flaunts Impressive Bikini Body After Pool Workout: Watch
Sharon Stone continues to prove age is just a number!
On Thursday, September 12, the actress flaunted her fit figure in an Instagram video after exercising in the pool while wearing a string bikini.
"Just finished my last workout with Coach @kristinemarie_18 before I go film NOBODY 2 with @therealbobodenkirk. So excited ❤️," the mom-of-three, 66, captioned the upload.
In the post, Stone walked up the steps of her pool in a striped bikini and sunglasses with weights strapped around her ankles. Her adorable pooch stood by and watched as she then turned and walked out of the frame.
Bob Odenkirk himself complimented his future costar, writing, "Sharon, we can't wait to work with YOU, LEGEND!"
"Looking gooooood girlfriend! 💫💥💫," raved Melanie Griffith.
Fans also gushed over the post, with one commenting, "Wow. So beautiful and strong.❤️🙌💪🔥❤️," while a second said, "Hope I look that great at your age, I’m sure I will🌹."
The Basic Instinct lead is no stranger to showing skin on social media, having even gone topless on the app.
"I like being alive and healthy. And I think that we should all be super-thrilled to make it," she shared in a previous interview of why she embraces aging. "Because I’ve witnessed any number of people not making it. I think that people who are embarrassed about being older are just stupid and ungrateful."
"I’ve stopped questioning everything, and that gives me a lot more room to breathe," Stone said. "I think it’s just getting comfortable in yourself."
Despite maintaining her strength over the years, the movie star is still prone to an accident every now and then, revealing in late July that she injured herself while on vacation.
"This trip has been tough; but I’m tougher 🤪," she captioned a photo sporting a bruised eye, prompting her admirers to ask what happened.
"I know you're all worried about how I got a black eye so I thought I would let you know," Stone spilled. "I've been in so many hotels and so many countries, I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn't know where I was and smacked my face on the marble."
Despite the mishap, the blonde beauty was having a great trip.
"It's getting better, but it really is a good looking shiner," she joked. "You should see what I did to that marble floor. Thanks so much for caring about me, I care about you too. Thank you."