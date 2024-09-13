or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sharon Stone
OK LogoNEWS

Sharon Stone, 66, Flaunts Impressive Bikini Body After Pool Workout: Watch

Photo of Sharon Stone
Source: mega

It's still bikini season for Sharon Stone!

By:

Sept. 13 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sharon Stone continues to prove age is just a number!

On Thursday, September 12, the actress flaunted her fit figure in an Instagram video after exercising in the pool while wearing a string bikini.

Article continues below advertisement
sharon stone flaunts impressive bikini body watch
Source: @sharonstone/instagram

Sharon Stone filmed herself after doing a workout in the pool.

"Just finished my last workout with Coach @kristinemarie_18 before I go film NOBODY 2 with @therealbobodenkirk. So excited ❤️," the mom-of-three, 66, captioned the upload.

In the post, Stone walked up the steps of her pool in a striped bikini and sunglasses with weights strapped around her ankles. Her adorable pooch stood by and watched as she then turned and walked out of the frame.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Bob Odenkirk himself complimented his future costar, writing, "Sharon, we can't wait to work with YOU, LEGEND!"

"Looking gooooood girlfriend! 💫💥💫," raved Melanie Griffith.

Fans also gushed over the post, with one commenting, "Wow. So beautiful and strong.❤️🙌💪🔥❤️," while a second said, "Hope I look that great at your age, I’m sure I will🌹."

Article continues below advertisement
sharon stone flaunts impressive bikini body watch
Source: @sharonstone/instagram

The star's friend Melanie Griffith raved of her figure, 'Looking gooooood girlfriend!'

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

MORE ON:
Sharon Stone
Article continues below advertisement

The Basic Instinct lead is no stranger to showing skin on social media, having even gone topless on the app.

"I like being alive and healthy. And I think that we should all be super-thrilled to make it," she shared in a previous interview of why she embraces aging. "Because I’ve witnessed any number of people not making it. I think that people who are embarrassed about being older are just stupid and ungrateful."

"I’ve stopped questioning everything, and that gives me a lot more room to breathe," Stone said. "I think it’s just getting comfortable in yourself."

Article continues below advertisement
sharon stone flaunts impressive bikini body watch
Source: mega

Stone is gearing up to film action flick 'Nobody 2.'

Article continues below advertisement

Despite maintaining her strength over the years, the movie star is still prone to an accident every now and then, revealing in late July that she injured herself while on vacation.

"This trip has been tough; but I’m tougher 🤪," she captioned a photo sporting a bruised eye, prompting her admirers to ask what happened.

"I know you're all worried about how I got a black eye so I thought I would let you know," Stone spilled. "I've been in so many hotels and so many countries, I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn't know where I was and smacked my face on the marble."

Article continues below advertisement
sharon stone flaunts impressive bikini body watch
Source: @sharonstone/instagram

The movie icon had a black eye after injuring herself on vacation over the summer.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the mishap, the blonde beauty was having a great trip.

"It's getting better, but it really is a good looking shiner," she joked. "You should see what I did to that marble floor. Thanks so much for caring about me, I care about you too. Thank you."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.