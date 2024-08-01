Sharon Stone Reveals How She Got a Black Eye While on Vacation
Sharon Stone is one tough cookie!
On Wednesday, July 31, the actress gave fans a scare when she revealed via Instagram that she was sporting a gnarly black eye.
"This trip has been tough; but I’m tougher 🤪," the movie star captioned the photo, which showed her posing in front of a hotel elevator while on vacation.
The next day, Stone, 66, recorded a video to explain how she got the injury and showed that the bruising was already healing.
"I know you're all worried about how I got a black eye so I thought I would let you know," she told fans in the clip while hiding the injury with sunglasses. "I've been in so many hotels and so many countries, I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn't know where I was and smacked my face on the marble."
The mom-of-three clarified that no one hurt her, and she insisted she's still "having a great time" on her trip.
The Basic Instinct lead then took off her sunglasses to show her eye up close.
"It's getting better, but it really is a good looking shiner," she quipped. "You should see what I did to that marble floor. Thanks so much for caring about me, I care about you too. Thank you."
Fans sent well wishes via the comments section, with one person writing, "So lovely, great to see you’re ok and still beautiful❤️ Enjoy your trip☀️."
"You can’t look bad if you tried dear! That smile is all we see!" raved another. "Glad you are alright though 🙏."
The Oscar nominee made headlines for the wrong reasons just last month, as in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she acknowledged that people were angry with her because she declared she "can't wait" to see disgraced actor Kevin Spacey revive his acting career after his sexual misconduct scandal.
"I said that after being in therapy for seven years, not being allowed to work, losing his home, losing everything, he should be allowed to come back," she explained of her opinion.
"He’s reached out to everybody he’s offended and said he’s sorry," Stone continued. "Kevin grabbed people by their genitals. Many people. But nobody [has publicly said] he’s raped them or forced them into a sexual encounter."
Spacey, 65, was accused by several men — some of whom were underage at the time — of sexual misconduct, but he was acquitted of sexual assault in a trial.
Nonetheless, people still took up issue with Stone defending him, with one person tweeting after her THR chat, "Wonder if she would feel the same if someone close to her would have been abused!"
"If she was one of his victims, she wouldn't be saying that!!" another individual said. "Stupidity!!"