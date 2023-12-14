Sheryl Underwood Calls Herself a 'Baby Kardashian' After Losing 100 Pounds

"Like one time, my shoe fell off because my foot was little. I was trying to walk out, and my shoe fell off," she continued of her brand new body.

Underwood expressed how unafraid she was to share how she shed the pounds with the help of a weight-loss medication. "I think I did my job because a lot of people were not being truthful about it," she added. "'I went to the gym. I just stopped eating carbs.' OK, if that's the story you want to tell, that's cool."

"I just kept seeing all these people that — one week you look this way, and the next week you look this way — so I felt I had to. Not because I was afraid of it. I wanted to be honest," Underwood noted.