Sheryl Underwood Calls Herself a 'Baby Kardashian' After Losing 100 Pounds
Sheryl Underwood could not be happier over her new body!
In a recent interview, The Talk co-host, 60, boasted over her 100-pound weight loss thanks to the medication Wegovy, calling herself "almost a baby Kardashian."
"I'm about three different sizes because I still got a booty. But here's the bad part — you know how those girls have the hourglass? I'm almost to the hourglass," Underwood gushed.
"I'm almost a baby Kardashian. Let me say that. I'm almost a baby Kardashian," the comedian joked. "My booty is still a 10/12. Above my waist, I'm like 6/8. The sad part [is that] all the clothes that you love, you can't wear."
"Like one time, my shoe fell off because my foot was little. I was trying to walk out, and my shoe fell off," she continued of her brand new body.
Underwood expressed how unafraid she was to share how she shed the pounds with the help of a weight-loss medication. "I think I did my job because a lot of people were not being truthful about it," she added. "'I went to the gym. I just stopped eating carbs.' OK, if that's the story you want to tell, that's cool."
"I just kept seeing all these people that — one week you look this way, and the next week you look this way — so I felt I had to. Not because I was afraid of it. I wanted to be honest," Underwood noted.
The Beauty Shop actress — who was previously 250 pounds — revealed the weight-loss medication has only helped her.
"I no longer have to take medicine for diabetes, hypertension, or any high-blood-pressure medicine," she admitted. "I am now getting in the gym. I want to tone up and shape this body. So I want people to go on this journey with me. And there are a lot of men and women. It's people here that I'm like, 'I see you!'"
Before getting on the miracle medication, Underwood previously revealed she was thinking about having gastric bypass surgery.
"And when you do it, you have to go through the psychiatrist. You have to go through the dietician. But because I worked with the dietician, I lost weight. I didn't lose a significant amount, but I lost to a point where the insurance was not going to pay for it,"she said in a separate interview earlier this year.
