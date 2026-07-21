or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Simone Biles
OK LogoPHOTOS

Simone Biles Shows Off Plastic Surgery Transformation as She Spills Out of Skimpy String Bikini: Photos

Simone Biles
Source: MEGA,@simonebiles/instagram

Simone Biles spilled out of her bikini top following her surgery.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 21 2026, Updated 5:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles showed off her jaw-dropping figure almost one year after going under the knife for a b----- augmentation.

Biles posed in a vibrant purple string bikini next to the crystal clear ocean in Tuesday, July 21, Instagram Story posts.

The gold medal-winning gymnast spilled out of her top as she lounged beachside, wearing gold jewelry to accent her summery beach look.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Simone Biles
Source: MEGA,@simonebiles/instagram

Simone Biles had someone film her as she dove into the ocean.

The 29-year-old also uploaded a selfie with her chest on full display as she smoldered at the camera.

Of course, it wasn't just her b--- job that she showed off as she enjoyed a boat day, as the star also uploaded a video of herself displaying her gymnastics prowess.

Biles had perfect form as she did an impressive backflip off the boat into the picturesque water.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Simone Biles Go Under the Knife?

Simone Biles
Source: MEGA,@simonebiles/instagram

Simone Biles posted a selfie smoldering at the camera as she spilled out of her top.

Biles got candid about her operation in a November 2025 interview with People.

"Seeing me win medals at the Olympics, that's not relatable," she said at the time. "But what is relatable is how we feel about ourselves, what we talk about, what we go through and how we share openly, honestly."

The Olympian confessed she "freaked out" when she first had her surgery.

"They were to my neck," she said. "I did freak out, and I did talk to my doctor and was like, take them out, they need to be smaller, because they looked like aliens at first. But now they're perfect."

MORE ON:
Simone Biles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Biles
Source: MEGA,@simonebiles/instagram

Simone Biles got candid about her surgery at the end of 2025.

Biles recently showed off her figure while attending the 2026 ESPY Awards with her NFL husband, Jonathan Owens.

She wore a satin champagne gown with a strapless corset bodice and a high-low pleated skirt. The stunning look was accessorized with a statement diamond choker and voluminous curls.

Biles posted high-quality pictures of the gorgeous gown on her Instagram, prompting praise for her stunning transformation in the comments section.

"I love both of your fits, but especially the way they complement each other," one person wrote.

"Girl, I think you dropped something… MY JAW," another added.

"We all know that gold is your color, but wow — stunning!" a third commented.

Why Was Simone Biles in the Hospital?

Simone Biles
Source: MEGA

Simone Biles revealed in June that she had been hospitalized.

In June, the gymnast revealed she had been hospitalized for mysterious medical issues, the details of which she still hasn’t divulged.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age, but almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card this week,” she wrote on social media.

“This was one of, if not the, scariest experience of my life,” Biles added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.