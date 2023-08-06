Sinéad O’Connor 'Was Barely Able to Function' After Son Shane Took His Own Life: 'She Was a Shell of a Human Being'

As OK! previously reported, O'Connor opened up on how she was coping with the loss in a Monday, July 17, message shared to her since-deleted Twitter account.

"Been living as undead night creature since," she said of her son's suicide. "He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."

Only a few days prior, she confessed to looking "like s---" and not wanting to make a social media video. "But you know, the way your kid unfortunately passing away, it isn't good for one's body, or soul to be fair," she said.

