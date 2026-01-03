Single Isla Fisher Busts Out of Skimpy Bikini During Barbados Vacation: Photos
Jan. 3 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET
Isla Fisher is living her best life as a single woman.
The actress, 49, stunned in a cleavage-baring green bikini while vacationing in Barbados on Friday, January 2.
Fisher snapped a selfie of herself spilling out of a triangle-shaped swimsuit top as she lay on a bed.
The star later flaunted her slim physique in a green one-piece bathing suit and matching party hat as she posed poolside with friends. She was all smiles in a sweet snapshot alongside another woman and her kids on the beach as well.
Fisher kicked off her photo dump with a scenic image of herself in front of a sunset. She donned a white, printed cover-up and sunglasses while sitting on a ledge next to the sand.
“Barbados Medley 🇧🇧,” she captioned her Instagram carousel.
Isla Fisher Admitted Divorce Feels Like a 'Different Grief'
The Confessions of a Shopaholic star seems to be in good spirits after finalizing her divorce from Sacha Baron Cohen, 54, in June 2025. The couple was together for 20 years and married for 13.
In a November 2025 interview, Fisher admitted that it’s been a “really challenging time” for her.
“I definitely feel like there’s something about the divorce club that anyone in it understands in a way other people don’t,” she disclosed. “It’s a different grief. I feel like creating a new identity after your divorce is so fun, though. You get to reflect on your values and goals, explore new interests, focus on what you want and rebuild your sense of self.”
The movie star added, “It’s a lot like that, reconnecting to maybe passions you had when you were a kid, but they fell by the wayside when you were raising a family. All the relationships that you have in your life that were not necessarily the forefront of the way that you spend your time, because you’re married. Those relationships that are so supportive and brilliant and often really, really old get to retake center stage. I think that’s a really exciting thing.”
Fisher is grateful for all the “positives” that have come from her separation, including the ability to embrace “self-exploration,” “be kind to [herself]” and “give [herself] grace whenever [she] like[s].”
Isla Fisher Had 'a Little Bit of a Cry' After Becoming Single
In another interview from November of last year, the Now You See Me alum further opened up about her split, particularly how emotional she was moving into a new home in London.
“When it all arrived, I did have a bit of a cry because this was my first time as a single woman, being in a home of my own….” she expressed. “Trying to create a new life from a grassroots level, at least emotionally, has been challenging, but deeply rewarding. I’m enjoying this new version of my life.”
Fisher and Cohen share three children who are kept out of the public eye. While the actress is reportedly single, her ex-husband was romantically linked to 27-year-old OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer in September 2025.