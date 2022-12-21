OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Applauds Daughter Truely For Standing Up To School Bully

sister wives
Source: @christinebrown/Instagram
By:

Dec. 21 2022, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Truely Brown seems to be taking notes from her famous mama.

Shortly after Christine Brown claimed she stuck up for herself when she was on the receiving end of unkind behavior from Meri Brown, Kody Brown's former third wife applauded her daughter for doing something similar.

sister wives
Source: @christinebrown/Instagram

On Tuesday, December 20, the Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Story to gush over Truely — the youngest of the six children Christine shares with her ex — standing up to a bully at school.

The reality star explained there was a kid at school who bullies everyone, and he recently decided to take aim at one of Truely's friends. "The other day, he just wouldn't give her friend these pencils," she said, explaining that there was a bin of pencils in the classroom that he was holding and shaking.

sister wives
Source: @christinebrown/Instagram

Despite the teacher instructing the bully to sit down and Truely's friend asking him to stop, the kid wouldn't budge.

"Truely stands up in her seat, she pointed straight at the kid and she goes, 'You, you go sit down,' and he turned around and he went and sat down!" Christine exclaimed before gushing, "I'm pretty sure the teacher and everyone in the class wanted to give her a standing ovation. I know I did."

Christine's proud mom moment came days after part one of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special aired on Sunday, December 18, during which the first of the sister wives to leave Kody declared she ended her friendship with Meri over her unkind behavior towards her.

"I ended the relationship. I did. I ended it. It wasn't safe for me anymore and I ended it," Christine told host Sukanya Krishnan. "I just told her straight up, 'No, we're not going to be friends because I don't trust you. And I'm not going to do that to myself anymore.'"

sister wives
Source: @christinebrown/Instagram
Though the ladies tried to work on their relationship when they were living in Las Vegas, Meri's alleged "treatment" towards Christine was the final straw, as she continued to explain. "She wouldn't be nice to me. She was putting me down a lot in public situations, especially if her family was there. She would just put me down."

Claiming she endured Meri's unkind behavior for so long throughout their polygamous relationships with the Brown family patriarch, Christine said she eventually hit a wall and couldn't take it anymore.

Source: OK!

"Sure, she would be nice for a while and then she would just come out again," the 50-year-old said of Meri, 51. "I never knew who to expect and it was just too stressful."

Meanwhile, Meri claimed to not know what she had done to deserve this kind of response from Christine, alleging she was the one who pulled away because she "felt very betrayed" by her former sister wife's decision to leave Kody in November 2021.

