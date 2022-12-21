'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Applauds Daughter Truely For Standing Up To School Bully

On Tuesday, December 20, the Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Story to gush over Truely — the youngest of the six children Christine shares with her ex — standing up to a bully at school.

The reality star explained there was a kid at school who bullies everyone, and he recently decided to take aim at one of Truely's friends. "The other day, he just wouldn't give her friend these pencils," she said, explaining that there was a bin of pencils in the classroom that he was holding and shaking.