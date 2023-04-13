OK Magazine
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is Engaged To David Woolley After Less Than A Year Together

ok split nikki copy
Source: @christinebrown/ Instagram
By:

Apr. 13 2023, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Christine Brown is going to be a wife — officially!

The Sister Wives star revealed she and David Woolley are engaged after less than a year together.

ok split nikki
Source: @christinebrown/ Instagram

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine gushed to a news outlet on Thursday, April 13. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”

Sharing the joyous news with her fans, the 50-year-old also took to Instagram to show off her new bling alongside her boyfriend-turned-fiancé.

"We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife," she captioned the loved-up snap featuring the two beaming while holding each other close.

Christine lovingly placed a hand on her man's chest to show off the engagement ring in her snaps — and her fans were quick to congratulate her on finding her happily ever after.

ok split nikki copy
Source: @christinebrown/ Instagram
"Your smile says it all — CONGRATULATIONS, CHRISTINE!!!!! You deserve to feel loved, adored and celebrated every day. I've got wedding planning tips if you need 'em! LOL xoxoxo," penned one, with another writing: "The whole world is jumping up and down with you!!!!! You deserve this!!!!"

Christine Brown

As OK! reported, Christine — who announced her split from Kody Brown in November 2021 after more than 25 years together — debuted her relationship with David on Valentine's Day.

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” Christine gushed at the time. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”

Days before revealing her boyfriend's identity, the TLC personality teased during a car confessions that she was "dating someone exclusively,” sharing: "He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with [my and Kody’s daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true."

Given that Christine was only spiritually married to Kody, her marriage to David will mark her first time being legally married to a partner.

Source: OK!

Us Weekly spoke to Christine about her engagement.

