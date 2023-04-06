OK Magazine
Gwendlyn Brown Spills True Thoughts On Mom Christine's New Boyfriend: 'I'm Not Calling Him Dad'

gwendlyn christine pp
Source: @gwendlynbrown/instagram;@christinebrown_sw/instagram
By:

Apr. 5 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

While her fellow former sister wives and Sister Wives fans, for that matter, appear to be split on Christine Brown's whirlwind romance with David Woolley, her daughter offered her two cents on their relationship.

"I do like my mom's boyfriend," Gwendlyn revealed on Tuesday, April 4, during an Instagram Live where she answered fan questions — many of which revolved around the new man on her mom's arm.

gwendlyn
Source: @gwendlynbrown/instagram

Explaining, "I think he's a lot of fun," the 21-year-old added of her youngest sibling: "He and Truely get along really well, which is what I was most concerned about."

Gwendlyn shared that she recently had breakfast with Christine and David during their trip through Flagstaff, Arizona, and that she couldn't help herself from teasing her mom about their new romance.

"I was like, 'I'm not calling him dad, even if there's a fire,'" The TLC star jokingly shared.

christine brown david
Source: @christinebrown_sw/instagram

Jokes aside, Gwendlyn — who is one of the six children Christine shares with ex-husband Kody Brown — insisted all of her siblings "get along" with David. "We think he's fun. As a person, we like him."

Sister Wives fans were also itching to know about Janelle's reaction to David, leading Gwendlyn to reveal her mom's former pal actually has yet to meet her new man.

"They just haven't had the chance to meet David," she clarified, adding that Christine has been busy filming for the upcoming season of Sister Wives. "When my mom's in town, the cameras are in town at the same time."

Gwendlyn's take on her mom's relationship following her announcement in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody comes as insiders claim David's presense has caused a strain on Christine's relationship with Janelle.

chrstine davidbrown
Source: @chrsitnebrown_sw/instagram
"There's some distance between Janelle and Christine at the moment," spilled a source after the 50-year-old debuted her relationship on Valentine's Day. "Janelle feels Christine abandoned the whole Sister Wives covenant."

The once-close sister wives don't seem to be seeing eye-to-eye during this time, with the insider dishing: "Janelle is really disgusted with Christine."

"[Janelle] finds it repulsive," they added of her thoughts on Christine and David's very PDA romance on social media. "It's not appropriate for her at all."

Source: OK!

ET reported on Gwendlyn's Instagram Live.

