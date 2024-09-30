Sister Wives' Christine Brown Says Being Around Robyn Is Still 'Awkward' After Attending the Birth of Daughter Mykelti's Twins
Christine Brown still isn't quite used to being around former sister wife Robyn after her split from the Brown family patriarch — but when it came to the birth of her twin grandsons, she put her complicated feelings aside.
On the Sunday, September 29, episode of Sister Wives, Christine spoke about how important it was for Robyn to be there at the hospital for daughter Mykelti Padron's c-section.
"All of Robyn’s kids love Mykelti. She puts a lot on herself. She puts a lot of all of this on herself about bringing the family together and having it be her role because she gets along great with Robyn and she gets along great with me," Christine said in a confessional. "Kody and Robyn are grandparents to Avalon, and they’ll be grandparents for the twins."
"Having Robyn there, to me, just showed that I don’t know how long it’s going to take for all of us to get back together again and be OK in each other’s presence," the mom-of-six admitted. "It was awkward. And it’s going to be awkward for a while."
In her own confessional, Robyn reflected on the difference between expectations of what life would be after Christine and Kody's divorce, versus the reality of the situation.
"It’s crazy because people think when they get…when they split, when they divorce or whatever, that they won’t have to see each other, and that’s not true," she said. "You’ll always be in each other’s lives somehow or another."
Mykelti's twins, Archer Banks and Ace McCord, were both born via c-section on November 17, 2022. She also welcomed daughter Avalon, 3, with husband Tony Padron in April 2021.
As for the possibility of future kids, the mom-of-three confessed she was "ready to be done" with pregnancy for good.
"This is the last time I will ever — hopefully, knock on wood — this is the last time I will ever be pregnant again," she said. "I love the idea of in the future maybe having more kids, but they will not come out of my body. Pregnancy is miserable. It is literally awful."