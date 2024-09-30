Sister Wives' Christine Brown Says Being Around Robyn Is Still 'Awkward' After Attending the Birth of Daughter Mykelti's Twins

"All of Robyn’s kids love Mykelti. She puts a lot on herself. She puts a lot of all of this on herself about bringing the family together and having it be her role because she gets along great with Robyn and she gets along great with me," Christine said in a confessional. "Kody and Robyn are grandparents to Avalon, and they’ll be grandparents for the twins."

"Having Robyn there, to me, just showed that I don’t know how long it’s going to take for all of us to get back together again and be OK in each other’s presence," the mom-of-six admitted. "It was awkward. And it’s going to be awkward for a while."