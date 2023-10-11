'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Thinks Gwendlyn Skipping Christine's Wedding Was 'Tragic and Sad' for Their Mom
Christine Brown and David Woolley tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, earlier this month.
While most of the mother-of-six's kids made it to the Beehive State for her big day, 21-year-old Gwendlyn Brown was missing from the wedding photos. During a social media Q&A on Patreon, Mykelti and her husband Tony Padron addressed her mysterious absence from the festivities.
"I honestly don’t know," Mykelti told fans. "Gwendlyn didn’t tell me why she wasn’t there. When she didn’t show up, it was kind of a shock to me. I didn’t know that she wasn’t going to be there."
"I think it’s tragic and sad for my mom," she empathized, but made it clear that it was possible it hadn't been an intentional snub. "There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows? … But it is sad."
Tony also noted that Christine definitely seemed disappointed that Gwendlyn wasn't there.
And while Mykelti wasn't sure what caused her sister to miss the wedding, after a fan asked if she thought Gwen had simply been "jealous" of the attention, the 27-year-old clarified that she didn't think that was true.
She pointed out that Gwendlyn hadn't even wanted her own wedding to longtime partner Beatriz Queiroz to be "publicized" or a part of the show.
"I think that the only reason why they wanted to film Gwendlyn’s engagement party [for Sister Wives] was because David and my dad would meet," the mom-of-three — who shares daughter Avalon and twin boys Archer and Ace with Tony — explained. "But I don’t think that she’s upset that mom got more attention, because Gwendlyn didn’t want that."
Although some Sister Wives fans have speculated that Gwendlyn simply doesn't get along with David, the TLC star revealed her true feelings about the construction exec in an April Instagram Live.
"I do like my mom's boyfriend," she shared at the time. "I think he's a lot of fun. He and Truely get along really well, which is what I was most concerned about."
"I was like, 'I'm not calling him dad, even if there's a fire,'" Gwendlyn recalled teasing her mom about David. "We think he's fun. As a person, we like him."