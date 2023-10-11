'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Thinks Gwendlyn Skipping Christine's Wedding Was 'Tragic and Sad' for Their Mom

"I honestly don’t know," Mykelti told fans. "Gwendlyn didn’t tell me why she wasn’t there. When she didn’t show up, it was kind of a shock to me. I didn’t know that she wasn’t going to be there."

"I think it’s tragic and sad for my mom," she empathized, but made it clear that it was possible it hadn't been an intentional snub. "There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows? … But it is sad."

Tony also noted that Christine definitely seemed disappointed that Gwendlyn wasn't there.