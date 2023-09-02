'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Loses 75 Pounds After Giving Birth to Twins: Source
Mykelti Padron (neé Brown) has been shedding the pounds!
According to insiders close to the Sister Wives star, Brown lost significant weight after welcoming twin boys, Archer Banks and Ace McCord, last November with husband Antonio Padron.
Per sources, the 27-year-old "has lost about 75 pounds" since giving birth to her kiddos. "She dropped a lot of weight quickly from breastfeeding, and then she worked hard to lose more weight," the source added.
Padron has constantly been promoting the weight loss supplement drink Plexus that her mom, Christine Brown, and her fellow ex-sister wife, Janelle Brown, also use.
"The drink helps, but she lost weight from being more active and raising three kids," the insider revealed. "It took months to get to the weight she is now. She is super happy and looks half the size she was when she was pregnant."
The former reality star — who also has a two-year-old daughter, Avalon, with her partner — has been open with her followers on social media about how she's been keeping herself in shape.
"My weight loss journey along with my friends below wasn't from a 'magic pill.' It was from gut health supplements that truly healed our bodies from the inside out," she wrote on Instagram.
"A balanced body promotes steady natural energy, mental clarity, better sleep, better mood, and more control when it comes to cravings and appetite... which all adds up to more motivation and a healthier outlook on life. And's that's the power of these products I share! Literally brings me back to life!," Padron added about the drink.
Not only has the mother-of-three been focused on her fitness, but her husband's as well.
"@tonychessnut and I have gone through a major life shift. It was time to get healthy. We wanted something sustainable not just quick weight loss, but something that would last and keep us healthy in the long term," she wrote in another update. "We've learned it's all about consistency, not focusing on the short term goal, but the long term goals. Results like Tony and I have had come with longevity not trying something just for a month or so."
The Sun spoke with a source about how much weight Brown lost.