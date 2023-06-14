'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Celebrates Daughters' Birthdays Without Fiancé David Woolley Following Split Rumors
Another sign that the engagement is off?
Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared photos of daughters Mykelti and Ysabel's joint June birthday festivities, gushing about the fun family time they enjoyed together. However, Christine's fiancé, David Woolley, was nowhere in sight at the upbeat celebration.
"I've had some beautiful experiences this last weekend," the 51-year-old captioned a carousel of Instagram snaps on Tuesday, June 13. "Celebrating @mykeltip & @ysabelpaigebrown Birthdays with my kids was a lovely time."
"I’m so blessed to have these exceptional people for my kids," she concluded, adding the hashtags: #blessedmom #junebabies #lovemylife #familytimefun.
This comes as rumors swirl that Christine and David may have called it quits on their whirlwind romance after the TLC star was spotted looking upset and wiping her eyes while pumping gas in Utah sans her ring.
As OK! previously reported, the pair first confirmed their relationship this past Valentine's Day and announced their engagement in April.
"We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife," she captioned a sweet snapshot of them smiling for the camera.
“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” Christine later said of their impending nuptials on Thursday, April 13. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”
A source spilled late last month that Christine and David were planning an "intimate" wedding "in the middle of summer" before the kids go back to school.
"They're looking at multiple venues — one is a popular ski resort," the source continued. "They'd love to have a nice outdoor wedding with stunning mountain views in the background."
Neither Christine nor David have confirmed or denied rumors of their alleged breakup.