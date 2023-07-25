Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown and Husband Tony Padron's Incredible Weight Transformations Over the Years: Photos
Mykelti and Tony Padron have been shedding those pounds!
The Sister Wives stars — who tied the knot in 2016 and share daughter Avalon and twin boys Archer and Ace — have been focused on their fitness goals over this past year and the results are in!
On Thursday, July 13, Mykelti, 27, opened up on their respective health journeys with a series of before and after photos revealing their progress.
"@tonychessnut and I have gone through a major life shift. It was time to get healthy. We wanted something sustainable not just quick weight loss, but something that would last and keep us healthy in the long term," she captioned the pictures. "We’ve learned it’s all about consistency, not focusing on the short term goal, but the long term goals. Results like Tony and I have had come with longevity not trying something just for a month or so."
Tony, 28, shared a similar social media update, further emphasizing the need for "long term consistency" when it comes to weight loss.
"I remember at the beginning actually being worried and anxious about weighing myself. Worried that i wouldn’t see any budge in weight difference. Worried that I would see too much progress and stop my new habits. I logged every time i stepped on the scale and made a graph of it," he explained on Sunday, July 23. "Just a gradual slope downwards. Through making these long term habits I've been able to sustain a healtheir [sic] lifestyle."
Scroll through the gallery below to see Mykelti and Tony's weight transformation over the past few years.
The happy couple cozied up together for a sweet Valentine's Day snapshot in February 2021, when Mykelti was 33 weeks pregnant with their first born.
Mother and daughter grinned for the camera in this adorable November 2021 snap.
In October 2022, the former TLC star gave fans a peek at her pregnant belly, only a few weeks before giving birth to her twin sons.
The proud parents cuddled with their adorable brood in January 2023.
The next month, Mykelti showed off her curves while rocking a form-fitting, animal print top and ripped jeans.
By June, their health journeys were well under way. Mykelti and Tony looked considerably slimmed down while taking a trip to the pool for a birthday celebration.
The gorgeous couple were all smiles at sister Gwendlyn Brown's July wedding.