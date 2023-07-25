Sister Wives' Mykelti Brown and Husband Tony Padron's Incredible Weight Transformations Over the Years: Photos

On Thursday, July 13, Mykelti, 27, opened up on their respective health journeys with a series of before and after photos revealing their progress.

"@tonychessnut and I have gone through a major life shift. It was time to get healthy. We wanted something sustainable not just quick weight loss, but something that would last and keep us healthy in the long term," she captioned the pictures. "We’ve learned it’s all about consistency, not focusing on the short term goal, but the long term goals. Results like Tony and I have had come with longevity not trying something just for a month or so."