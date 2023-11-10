Sister Wives' Kody Brown Was 'in a State of Paranoia' Before Daughter Mykelti's 'Bittersweet' Gender Reveal

Kody Brown opened up on how he felt about seeing some of his family members at daughter Mykelti's gender reveal for her twins in a sneak peek of the Sunday, November 12, episode of Sister Wives.

During a Zoom call — that featured Kody, Robyn, Mykelti, her husband Tony, Janelle and several of the Brown family siblings — the happy couple shared the news that they were having fraternal twin boys.