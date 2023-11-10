OK Magazine
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Was 'in a State of Paranoia' Before Daughter Mykelti's 'Bittersweet' Gender Reveal

Nov. 10 2023, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

Kody Brown opened up on how he felt about seeing some of his family members at daughter Mykelti's gender reveal for her twins in a sneak peek of the Sunday, November 12, episode of Sister Wives.

During a Zoom call — that featured Kody, Robyn, Mykelti, her husband Tony, Janelle and several of the Brown family siblings — the happy couple shared the news that they were having fraternal twin boys.

"I’m just as excited as I would be if they were a pair of girls," Kody said after the reveal.

However, in his confessional, he admitted that the "whole video chat was very bittersweet" for him. "Mostly sweet," he added. "But I started out being almost in a state of paranoia, with anxiety over the contempt that has been thrown in my direction."

As OK! previously reported, Christine was the first sister wife to leave the polygamist, followed by Janelle and Meri. The father-of-18 is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn.

Amid his respective splits from his former wives, Kody has also become distant from several of his children.

Mykelti Padron was pregnant with twin boys, Archer and Ace.

Mykelti confessed that it would be "absolutely amazing and a dream" if her family could "completely reconcile" and be a family again.

"I think that they all need each other. Ultimately, I think that all my siblings need each other. I think that Robyn’s kids need Janelle’s kids and my mom’s kids and Meri’s kids. We all need each other," she added. "I think that ultimately we all need our moms, too. As hard as it is, we all need our moms."

"I was really happy that, you know, even though there’s strife and struggle there, (this) is still a family," she said in another part of the sneak peek. "We can still try to be a family, which is ultimately always what I’ve wanted, is that even through the separation, that my family is still a family, just different."

Tony added, "Yeah, I think it says something that they’re willing to get together for big life stuff. (It) tells you that there’s still something there, which is nice to see."

