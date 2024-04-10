'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Not Even Thinking About Reconciliation' With His Estranged Kids After Son Garrison's Tragic Death
Sister Wives star Kody Brown isn't ready to mend his relationship with his other children after the loss of his estranged son Garrison, 25, who passed away earlier this month.
"Kody is not okay at all. He's retreated entirely," a source spilled to an outlet. "He gets into dark places when he gets upset, so he's just in a very dark place right now."
"At this point, Kody's boys and other kids are not going to be receptive to him now because they just lost a family member," the source added. "It's going to take even more work for Kody to fix the damage he's done."
"He's not even thinking about chances of reconciliation," the source noted. "He's still processing Garrison's death and grieving his loss."
The source also noted that the Brown family patriarch's mental state is "affecting his marriage" and "actually causing problems," referring to Kody's only remaining wife, Robyn, 45, who he spiritually wed in 2010 and legally married in 2014.
"He sort of put up this wall and is internalizing his feelings," the source added. "He's focused more on himself and moving on."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown's 'Private' Funeral Was for 'Family Only' After Tragic Death: 'Everyone Was Hugging and Tearing Up'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Raced to Garrison's Home After Estranged Son's Apparent Suicide: Police Report
- Garrison Brown's 'Unexpected Death' Happened During the 'Timeline of Filming Sister Wives'
"I don't think they will ever divorce unless he continues what he is doing and pushes her out," the source pointed out. "Kody just retreats and when he gets upset, he blames her [for his problems]. So, right now, he's doing that with her."
Garrison was confirmed dead on Tuesday, March 5, after he was found by his younger brother Gabriel, 22. His death was ruled a suicide by self-inflicted gunshot wound.
As OK! previously reported, Kody relationships with Gabriel and Garrison — as well as his child Leon, who he shared with ex Meri — were extremely strained. The father-of-18 was not on speaking terms with them prior to Garrison's passing.
"Honestly, I can't even remember the last time they saw each other. From what I know, the last time they really had an interaction was when they met up and had a big argument on camera," a separate insider said. "Kody pushed his family away for a very long time. These two boys have been the forefront of the pain."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The source spoke with The Sun about Kody's depression.