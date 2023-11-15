'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Realizes She 'Can't Put Expectations on People' as Family Feuds Rage on

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown still has hopes for her family to reconcile after Kody's respective splits from Christine, 51, Janelle, 54, and Meri, 52 — but she's learned to temper her expectations.

Despite the distance and ongoing feuds between certain members of the family, the mother-of-five — who shares son Solomon and daughter Ariella Mae with the Brown family patriarch, as well as Dayton, Aurora and Breanna from her former relationship — reflected on what drew her to the polygamous lifestyle in the first place.