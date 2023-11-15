OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Realizes She 'Can't Put Expectations on People' as Family Feuds Rage on

kody brown divorce pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 14 2023, Published 7:44 p.m. ET

Sister Wives star Robyn Brown still has hopes for her family to reconcile after Kody's respective splits from Christine, 51, Janelle, 54, and Meri, 52 — but she's learned to temper her expectations.

Despite the distance and ongoing feuds between certain members of the family, the mother-of-five — who shares son Solomon and daughter Ariella Mae with the Brown family patriarch, as well as Dayton, Aurora and Breanna from her former relationship — reflected on what drew her to the polygamous lifestyle in the first place.

robyn tlc
Source: tlc

Robyn Brown admitted that she she wanted to have the experience of raising her children with sister wives.

"What I liked a lot about living plural marriage was the team effort, where I had sister wives," she admitted in a recent interview, sharing that she'd "really wanted that camaraderie" and "sisterhood."

"I wanted that experience of my sister wives loving my children and being able to love their children and feeling like this kind of big, happy family, big group of people that really cared about each other," the 44-year-old explained. "So that's what I liked about it."

sister wives kody brown
Source: mega

Kody Brown is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn.

And while the Brown family did have that for some time — albeit with on again, off again issues between the wives — the dream fell apart with the end of three of Kody's marriages.

Christine announced in November 2021 that she'd left the father-of-18, while Janelle confirmed her separation the following year in a Sister Wives: One on One special that aired in December 2022. Several weeks later, Kody and Meri released a joint statement saying that they were also no longer together.

sister wives kody brown spoiling robyn las vegas shopping
Source: @robynbrown/twitter

Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010.

MORE ON:
Robyn Brown

Robyn confessed that she "sure hopes it's possible" for their family to come together again one day, noting that their relationships look "a little different" than they did before the splits.

"But I can't have expectations. I can't put expectations on people," she said. "I'm realizing more and more, as far as family and that connection and spending time together and stuff and operating kind of [as] a family."

sister wives kody brown dating again looking new wife
Source: mega

Kody admitted his marriage to Robyn hasn't been the same since his splits.

"I hope and I pray that it's possible, but that will be that a situation where everybody has to choose that," she added. "So, I don't know."

This comes after Kody admitted that his relationship with Robyn hasn't been the same since his breakups from his other wives, leaving them effectively monogamous.

Source: OK!

"We are not recovering from this," Kody told an outlet earlier this year. "I mean, it's not clinical depression, but we've been a bit depressed about what the experience did. That's an understatement. But we've been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us."

Robyn spoke with People about her hopes for the family.

