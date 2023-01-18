'Your Behavior Is Disgusting': 'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Meri Brown For Outrageous Pricing At Her Vacation Retreat
Sister Wives fans aren't happy with Meri Brown's money-hungry ways. On Tuesday, January 17, the reality star excitedly promoted another retreat at her Utah-based bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, but social media followers didn't seem interested in partaking in the three-night getaway due to the steep pricing.
In her post, the mom-of-one, 52, said there were three packages to choose from — "supreme, elite or elite plus" — but the lowest tier still cost $4,000, with each level adding an extra $1,000 to the total price. To boot, the cheapest option doesn't even include a room at the actual property, as it notes your accommodation will be "at a location near Lizzie's Heritage Inn."
The most expensive option boasts that guest will have the opportunity to spend "extra time" with Brown away from the crowd, but none of the amenities impressed fans
"Six. THOUSAND?!!! DOLLARS??!! What on earth could that include?!" one Instagram user questioned. "I’m genuinely curious."
"The prices are still too high Meri," noted another, with a third revealing, "LOL!!!! My husband and I are going to Ireland for a week….. under $4K."
"Not gonna spend $6k to spend extra time with someone I wouldn't walk out to my mailbox to meet," added a fourth commenter. "Your behavior is disgusting."
Others wanted to know what the retreat would actually entail, as Brown only said the theme of the February 16-19 excursion would be "love," meaning they'll focus on "rejuvenation, pampering yourself" and making connections with others.
The debacle came less than one week after Brown and estranged spouse Kody Brown, 54, finally confirmed they parted ways after 33 years together.
"After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship," they shared in a joint social media announcement. "During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love."