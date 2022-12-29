'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Reveals Why He Believes Men Might Think Dating Christine Is 'Risky'
Kody Brown isn't holding back!
In a sneak peek for the next installment of Sister Wives: One on One, the Brown family patriarch claims estranged ex-wife Christine is "trying to assuage her guilt" for her role in their tumultuous split by saying he's a "bad man" and reveals what he thinks is in store for her future dating life.
"I'm fine with it that she's like, listen, 'I'm not a fit here. I gotta move on,'" the 53-year-old tells host Sukanya Krishnan in the clip for the Sunday, January 1, episode.
"But what she's actually doing is, 'Broke my baby's heart. I don't respect him.' 'Coward. I don't respect him.' 'Picks favorites. I don't respect him,'" he rattles off. "Just name it, she's been s***talking me."
"Breaking up a marriage when you're not in love, I get it. But to assuage her guilt, she has blamed me for everything, including to her children and Janelle's kids," the father-of-18 continues.
"And as a result, combined with COVID issues, those relationships have been pulled away from me, including — and this is the one that I don't understand — Janelle," he adds, referring to his recent breakup with his second wife.
"I get it. She needs to do that so she can find another man who will trust her," he notes. "Because if she leaves a good man, most guys are gonna go, 'This is risky.'"
As OK! previously reported, Christine announced her decision to end her spiritual marriage with Kody in November 2021. Season 17 of the hit TLC series has explored the fallout of their split, as well as the effect it had on his relationships with his other wives.
Part one of the bombshell tell-all revealed that Janelle and Kody had also called it quits, not long after Christine left. Meanwhile, the patriarch also shared that he no longer considered himself married to his first wife, Meri Brown, following more than 30 years of marriage.