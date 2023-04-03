'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Trolls Dad Kody For Being Horrible With Money: He Spends Like 'Crazy'

“I think that my dad and Robyn have a terrible habit of spending very crazy and like, not, within their means at all,” the 21-year-old said, pointing out, “But also, Janelle and Meri are kind of similar to my mom and that they’re not gonna be salty or petty and try to take money from him even though they totally deserve it because he’s been spending all of their money on whatever.”

She concluded her reaction video by noting Janelle and Meri — both of whom announced their splits from Kody within recent months — are better off without her dad.