Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Trolls Women Thirsting Over Dad Kody: 'So Weird'
Gwendlyn Brown is not a fan of the women who chase after her controversial dad, Kody Brown.
In her June 10 video on her YouTube Channel, Gwendlyn opened up about the questionable attention her dad received when the cameras weren't rolling, admitting that the unsettling situations have even taken a toll on her.
"That was a serious problem with women just wanting my dad," the 21-year-old Sister Wives star shared. "I had a teacher at one point, I had to switch classes because she was so creepy about it."
"She was weird, so weird," the daughter of Kody and Christine Brown continued. "I could tell you stories about her. She wasted half of an entire class just gossiping with me about how much she loved my family. And I'm like, 'I'm just trying to learn Spanish, lady!'"
Gwendlyn made the remarks while rewatching a scene from one of the TLC show's earlier seasons, during which Joy Behar jokingly asked if she could be the Brown family patriarch's fifth wife — as he was still married to Meri, Janelle, Robyn and Christine at the time.
Gwendlyn hasn't minced words when it comes to her commenting on her non-traditional lifestyle in her polygamous family, though Kody is now only married to Robyn after Christine was the first to leave him in November 2021.
- Over Already? Sullen Christine Brown Seen Sans Her Engagement Ring While Wiping Her Eyes At Gas Station
- 'Sisters Wives' Star Christine Brown Takes Truely, 12, on Solo Trip to Haunted Mansion Amid Rumors Kody Doesn't Approve of Their Living Situation
- Meri Brown Insists It's OK to 'Outgrow People Who Had the Chance to Grow With You' After Kody Split
Back in March, Gwendlyn savagely called her dad out for being weak in his marriage to her mom.
While filming herself watching an old episode back from the last season, she suggested: "I think it's more cowardly to be in a relationship where you don't love somebody than it is to leave instead of experiencing heartbreak," after watching Kody admit he was "cowardly" because he didn't tell Christine that he "didn't like her."
However, Kody tried to make himself feel better by pointing out: "what I didn't do was I didn't quit."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In another interesting moment in which the father-of-18 said Gwendlyn's mom should not embrace her independence, the exes' offspring responded, "What's she supposed to do if she's not independent? He has three other wives. What's she supposed to do? Just sit in the corner and braid her hair?"
After Christine announced her split from Kody, Janelle confirmed in December 2022 that she also left her former partner, with Meri releasing a statement the following month that solidified her and her ex-husband's decision to "permanently terminate our marriage relationship."