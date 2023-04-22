'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Recalls Terrifying Childhood Moment When Police Threatened To Arrest Dad Kody For Polygamist Lifestyle

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown recalled a traumatic moment from her early childhood when authorities came to her family's Utah home and threatened to arrest her father, Kody, for being a polygamist, later leading them to flee to Nevada.

Although hints at Kody's brushes with the law for his controversial relationship choices were mentioned in the first season of the popular TLC series, details were kept to a minimum on the exact situations that led to their sudden move.