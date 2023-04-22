'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Recalls Terrifying Childhood Moment When Police Threatened To Arrest Dad Kody For Polygamist Lifestyle
Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown recalled a traumatic moment from her early childhood when authorities came to her family's Utah home and threatened to arrest her father, Kody, for being a polygamist, later leading them to flee to Nevada.
Although hints at Kody's brushes with the law for his controversial relationship choices were mentioned in the first season of the popular TLC series, details were kept to a minimum on the exact situations that led to their sudden move.
"Utah seems like really weird to me because I don’t know how the Dargers are still living there comfortably with like, not been gotten rid of yet," the 21-year-old explained during a Friday, April 21, YouTube Q&A with fans, as she referred to another polygamist family currently residing in the Beehive State.
"Because police were actually coming to our door when I was a kid and being like, ‘You have to leave. We’re gonna take your dad to prison,'" Gwendlyn continued. "I don’t know how the Dargers are doing so well."
The Dargers were previously featured as acquaintances of the Brown family in Season 5 of of Sister Wives. They also had their own TLC special titled My Three Wives.
It is unclear whether or not they have had similar legal issues with Utah police following their television appearances.
Later in the video, Gwendlyn admitted that a move to Montana or Wyoming would have likely been a better choice than Nevada, but credited their move to "Sin City" for her outspoken nature.
"There’s no way I would have had this vocal personality if I were living in b***f**k nowhere Wyoming. It was just a weird decision to me, but I’m glad," she added.
However, she did explain that going from a conservative location to a big city like Las Vegas didn't come without its own obstacles for someone raised as a fundamentalist Mormon.
"I don’t mean to be mean to people, but the Mormon community in Las Vegas is evil. They’re scary," she dished to followers. "And they’re so entitled. I felt like I wasn’t Mormon enough for them. It was a terrible experience."
