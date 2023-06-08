Meri Brown Insists It's OK to 'Outgrow People Who Had the Chance to Grow With You' After Kody Split
Meri Brown is continuing to grow following the demise of her marriage to Kody Brown.
As the Sister Wives star continues to come into her own now that she and Kody's spiritual union has come to an end following years of trouble, Meri is reflecting on the inability to change someone — and learning when to say goodbye to that person.
Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 7, the 52-year-old reposted a quote that read, "It’s not your fault when you outgrow people who had the chance to grow with you."
Earlier this month, Meri also posted about feeling the need to shrink herself to be able to "fit into a certain circumstance or situation."
As OK! previously reported, Meri and Kody announced in a joint statement in January that they made the decision to "permanently terminate our marriage relationship." The news came after Christine and Janelle also announced they parted ways with the Brown family patriarch.
And while Meri has accepted the end of her partnership with Kody — whom she wed in 1990 and divorced in 2014 so he could legally marry his fourth and only remaining wife, Robyn, and adopt her children from a previous relationship — she recently admitted that she has a hard time ignoring the public's perception of her.
“I think so many times we let the voices of everybody else but ourselves get in our heads and influence how we think and feel," she said in a TikTok taken while she was outside alone, where she is able to feel a sense of "peace."
After emphasizing, “I think it’s really easy to let social media comments or just other people’s opinions affect your mood, affect your productivity," Meri confessed: "I’m here today to tell you that I have not mastered this."
"I don’t have a magic formula and outside voices still get in my head. I’ve kind of been in a place recently where I’ve been allowing the opinions and judgements and actions of others to get in my head and it’s kind of brought me to a little bit of a challenging place," the mother-of-one concluded.