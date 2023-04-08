'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown's Most Savage Remarks About 'Manipulative' Dad Kody

Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown has been very outspoken about her family since starting her own life as an adult away from the cameras — especially when it comes to her dad, Kody, and his shocking behavior on the popular TLC show.

The 21-year-old YouTuber, who is currently documenting a partial rewatch of the series, regularly calls out the Brown family patriarch on her channel, from admitting he'd been "manipulative" with his wives to sharing he "ironically" didn't believe in vaccines, despite forcing the family to adhere to his own stringent COVID-19 guidelines.