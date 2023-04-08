'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown's Most Savage Remarks About 'Manipulative' Dad Kody
Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown has been very outspoken about her family since starting her own life as an adult away from the cameras — especially when it comes to her dad, Kody, and his shocking behavior on the popular TLC show.
The 21-year-old YouTuber, who is currently documenting a partial rewatch of the series, regularly calls out the Brown family patriarch on her channel, from admitting he'd been "manipulative" with his wives to sharing he "ironically" didn't believe in vaccines, despite forcing the family to adhere to his own stringent COVID-19 guidelines.
Earlier in the YouTube series, she confessed she did "tend to dislike" her dad while watching recent Sister Wives episodes.
"I just have to remind myself that he's going through a difficult time and this is hard on everybody," she continued, referring to his split from her mother, Christine, 50.
Despite showing some compassion for her father, she didn't shy away from slamming his behavior towards her mother as "cowardly" for trying to stay in a relationship "where you don't love somebody" to avoid experiencing "heartbreak."
Later in the video, she also opened up on the 53-year-old's "misogynist" beliefs, adding that she thinks he "chooses" to continue thinking that way because his "opinions and thoughts tend to benefit him."
- Gwendlyn Brown Spills True Thoughts On Mom Christine's New Boyfriend: 'I'm Not Calling Him Dad'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Trolls Dad Kody For Being Horrible With Money: He Spends Like 'Crazy'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Reveals She Plans To Change Her Last Name After Slamming Dad Kody For 'Cowardly' Behavior
The reality star also opened up on Kody's views on corporal punishment, revealing that the father-of-18 would leave her "bruised" from spankings when she was a child.
"He has [also] admitted to throwing me in the air to scare me into not doing something. So, yes, he has been physically abusive," she said at the time. "I know some people disagree that spanking is abuse, and it is. It is an excessive way to discipline your children. There are better ways that won’t leave them emotionally scarred."
Aside from dragging her dad for his failings as a father and as a husband, Gwendlyn also shockingly confessed she had no idea what Kody did for a living. However, she did elaborate on what he did with his money after earning it — spend it like "crazy."
She noted that both her dad and Robyn tend to spend outside of their means, but that her mother, Janelle and Meri were "not gonna be salty or petty and try to take money from him even though they totally deserve it because he’s been spending all of their money."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!