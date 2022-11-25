OK Magazine
Janelle Brown Basks In Mother-Son Time With Hunter During Thanksgiving Festivities

anelle brown basks in mother son time with hunter pp
Source: @janellebrown117/instagram
By:

Nov. 25 2022, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Janelle Brown is basking in her mother-son time this holiday season.

The Sister Wives star offered a glimpse of her Thanksgiving dinner with her brood on Thursday, November 24, showing her son Hunter working hard on the Turkey.

anelle brown basks in mother son time with hunter
Source: @janellebrown117/instagram

Sharing a photo of Hunter focused on the raw turkey, Janelle explained: "Hunter is in charge of the turkey. He is rubbing salted seasoned butter all over, under the skin etc. I think it's going to be really good."

Janelle then showed the end-result of the family's hard work, sharing a video of mac & cheese, roasted vegetables, biscuits, turkey and more laid out on a long table.

anelle brown basks in mother son time with hunter
Source: @janellebrown117/instagram

The reality star later engaged with her more-than 783k Instagram followers, asking if they follow the tradition of eating pumpkin pie the morning after the filling family meal, with her sharing her own slice of the delicious treat.

It's unclear who else Janelle celebrated the day of Turkey with, but former sister wife Christine Brown seemed to also have been busy in the kitchen on Thursday.

Kody Brown's ex-wife took to her own Instagram Story to show off how she makes cinnamon rolls for her brood.

Despite the ladies seemingly not celebrating the festive holiday together, they have gotten extremely close in recent months following Christine's decision to leave Kody last year. (Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving her husband after more than 25 years together.)

The patriarch has noticed the shifting dynamic also, pointing out that the more he begs Janelle for a "closer relationship," she turns around and has that with Christine.

Source: OK!
Meanwhile, it seems the stars' changing dynamic also has Christine confused, with her admitting in a sneak peek of the Sunday, November 27, episode: "It’s such a weird relationship to navigate."

Though Robyn and Meri have been on Kody's side through their split, Janelle appears to be the only one supporting Christine's tough decision to leave the family — which may not come as a surprise to fans, given it's rumored that she is next to leave the 53-year-old.

anelle brown basks in mother son time with hunter
Source: @janellebrown117/instagram

Janelle joined Kody's polygamous family in 1993, with Christine entering in the following year.

