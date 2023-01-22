'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Goes Axe Throwing On Adventurous Night Out Following Kody Split
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is channeling her adventurous side again after her high profile split from ex-husband Kody.
On Saturday, January 21, the 53-year-old took to Instagram to share a fun-filled video of her first try axe throwing with several of her pals.
"Had so much fun at a local axe throwing place here in Flag. Fun night out with friends!!" she captioned the video. "Glad for the few pointers the crew gave me that helped me finally get a axe to stick."
"I have to say I’m not very good at this — yet," she continued. "We will be back!"
Fans rushed to the comments section to gush about how happy they were to see the mom-of-six — she shares Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah with the Brown family patriarch — reclaiming her daring side after ending her spiritual marriage of nearly 30 years.
"Love seeing this side of you Janelle!!! Please know you deserve the world!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one supportive user wrote, with another playfully adding, "Axe throwing is therapy, nobody can tell me any different 😂."
This isn't the first time Janelle has hit the town for an exciting night out since she became a single woman. As OK! previously reported, the Plexus rep recently pampered herself with a Disney-themed manicure before heading to Disney World with her youngest child, Savanah, where the pair even braved the Guardians of the Galaxy ride at Epcot.
"S and I are not brave when it comes to thrill rides but we were brave — and — it was worth it," she wrote over a sweet mother-daughter selfie. "Not really scary. So fun!!!"
Janelle and Kody tied the knot in 1993 and have six children together. However, the duo confirmed their separation in an episode of the Sister Wives: One on One special late last year.
"At this point, no it's not [love]," Janelle shared with host Sukanya Krishnan at the time. "It's duty, it's commitment, it's a faith that tells you you work it out and stick it out ... We've been separated for several months."