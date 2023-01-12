'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Steps 'Outside' Her 'Box', Pampers Herself With Adorable Disney-Themed Manicure Following Kody Split

As OK! previously reported, Kody and Janelle confirmed their separation in a recent episode of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special. The Plexus rep later revealed she was no longer in love with her husband of nearly 30 years, but that she had stayed with him out of a sense of obligation to her family.

"It's duty, it's commitment, it's a faith that tells you you work it out and stick it out," she explained to host Sukanya Krishnan. "I think if we both really sat down, we'd look at each other and say, 'really?' We've been separated for several months."