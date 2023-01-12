'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Steps 'Outside' Her 'Box', Pampers Herself With Adorable Disney-Themed Manicure Following Kody Split
She's feelin' herself! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is learning how to step outside of her comfort zone and pamper herself following her split.
On Wednesday, January 11, the TLC personality took to Instagram to show off her cute, Disney-themed manicure to her friends and fans.
"I am definitely not a hand model," Janelle wrote over a snapshot of her fingers displaying her simple but adorable nails. "But went outside my box and had a little nail art added this time around to get ready for our Disney trip this weekend."
'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN MOCKS KODY'S RANT ON WIVES' 'LOYALTY': 'KISS THE RING THEN WE’LL BE GOOD'
In the sweet snap, the mother-of-six — who shares Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, with ex Kody Brown — showed off her fresh, clear coat, with one nail decorated with white polka dots and another with a matching mickey mouse figure.
As OK! previously reported, Kody and Janelle confirmed their separation in a recent episode of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special. The Plexus rep later revealed she was no longer in love with her husband of nearly 30 years, but that she had stayed with him out of a sense of obligation to her family.
'SISTER WIVES' STAR ROBYN BROWN UNDER FIRE FOR 'FAT SHAMING' CHRISTINE, JANELLE & MERI FOLLOWING SPLITS FROM KODY
"It's duty, it's commitment, it's a faith that tells you you work it out and stick it out," she explained to host Sukanya Krishnan. "I think if we both really sat down, we'd look at each other and say, 'really?' We've been separated for several months."
- Kody Brown Admits Regret Over Causing Estrangement Between Himself & 2 Of His Sons: 'I'm Sorry'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Under Fire For 'Fat Shaming' Christine, Janelle & Meri Following Splits From Kody
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Mocks Kody's Rant On Wives' 'Loyalty': 'Kiss The Ring Then We’ll Be Good'
A large reason behind their split was Kody's increasingly strained relationship with two of their sons — Gabriel and Garrison — over the pandemic.
In an earlier episodes, Gabe tearfully confessed that he hadn't spoken with his father since October 2021, when Kody forgot his birthday and instead called to chat with him about his experiences with COVID.
"I'm so mad about what happened with our kids," Janelle admitted in the tell-all. "I think if he had truly been watching out for me and my children, he would've figured out a way to make it work for the whole family instead of having his rules and hanging out with the wife...staying where he was respected and obeyed."