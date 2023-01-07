'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Admits She Isn't In 'Love' With Kody But Her 'Faith' Told Her To 'Stick It Out'

Janelle Brown got real about her feelings about her marriage with Kody in a sneak peek for part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special, set to air on Sunday, January 8.

When asked if there was still "love" in her nearly 30 year relationship with the Brown family patriarch, the mother-of-six — who raised kids Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, with Kody — not only confirmed they were separated, but also revealed part of her desire to stay with him had been out of a sense of obligation to her family and to her personal beliefs.