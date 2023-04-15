'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown 'Doesn't Understand' How Quickly Christine Moved On After Being 'Deeply Brokenhearted' Over Kody Split
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown may not be as happy as she seemed for Christine Brown.
On Thursday, April 13, Christine took to Instagram to announce her engagement to boyfriend David Woolley, roughly a year and a half after Christine confirmed her split from her infamous ex, Kody Brown.
Following the announcement, Janelle wrote "Hurray!!!" in the comments section and reposted the image with a "happy" GIF.
Although the 53-year-old showed public support for the couple, a source spilled that behind closed doors, the mom-of-six doesn’t approve of the impending nuptials.
"She doesn't understand how you can go from being so deeply brokenhearted and in love with Kody for so many years and then, all of a sudden, be madly in love with someone else," the insider revealed, referring to Christine’s 25-year marriage to the Brown family patriarch.
"It doesn't make sense to her. I don't think she's, like, maliciously against Christine, it's just hard for her to understand," they added.
As OK! previously reported, sources alleged Janelle hasn't been supportive of Christine and her new boo from the start.
"She thinks it's too much too soon," one source explained at the time, while another insider also said that Janelle was "disgusted" by how fast Christine was able to move on after being in a "spiritual" marriage for so long.
- Janelle Brown Reacts To Christine's Engagement To David Woolley After Whirlwind Romance Causes Concern
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Could Very Simply' Win Two Former Wives' Hearts Back, Spills Source
- Janelle Brown Is 'Disgusted' By Christine's Rebound Relationship, Spills Source: 'It's Not Appropriate'
Christine confirmed she'd left Kody in November 2021, soon followed by Janelle, who didn't announce their separation until the Sister Wives: One on One special in Season 17. The two women quickly created a strong bond and were frequently featured on each other's social media, whether they were going on road trips together or brainstorming plans for work events.
However, once David came into the picture, the besties appeared to take some time apart.
"There's some distance between Janelle and Christine at the moment," an insider divulged, further noting Janelle was "upset" with Christine for "spending all the time with him."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
They also shared that while Christine happily shares pictures of her and her new beau, Janelle felt uncomfortable with their PDA.
"[Janelle] doesn't agree that it should've been so public so quickly. She's not about it," the source stated.
The U.S. Sun reported on the source's comments.