Sister Wives' Kody Brown Noticeably Absent From Daughter Gwendlyn's Wedding — See Who Nabbed an Invite
Kody and Christine Brown's daughter Gwendlyn Brown married Beatriz Queiroz this weekend, but her famous dad didn't appear to be present at the loved-up celebration.
Gwendlyn's sister Mykelti Padron (née Brown) offered a glimpse of the special day on Sunday, July 16, via Instagram, sharing a photo from the wedding of their polygamous family posing together for a snap.
With Christine standing beside her daughter-in-law and Janelle beaming on the end of the pic, the brides appeared to be happier than ever to be surrounded by Gwendlyn's many siblings — but one person was noticeably missing from the shot: Kody.
“CONGRATULATIONS GWEN & BEA,” Mykelti captioned the sweet family snap. “What a wonderful night with family. Celebrating you two and your awesome journey together makes me so happy!!!! #theyrehitched #theykissedagirlandtheylikedit #married2023 #sohappyforthem."
The lovebirds — who got engaged in November 2022 — said "I Do" on Saturday, July 15, in Flagstaff, Ariz., with the Sister Wives star posting her own photo from her wedding day. Alongside a pic of the two kissing under a yellow neon sign that read, “The Queirozes," Gwendlyn wrote: “say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz."
Also there to celebrate Gwendlyn and her new wife was Christine's fiancé, David Woolley, who proposed to her mom in April after she announced in November 2021 that she was leaving the Brown family patriarch. Meri also wasn't featured in the family snap, but she did share a photo to Instagram with her only child, Leon Brown, with the caption: "Best part of today. That is all."
Meanwhile, Kody's only remaining sister wife, Robyn, was also MIA from the event. It's unclear why the couple opted out of the wedding — considering Gwendyln previously made it clear that she wanted them to be there. In addition, Gwendlyn’s brother Paedon was not seen in the photos amid their apparent strained relationship.
"I don’t know if they’ll want to come," she speculated during an April 14 YouTube video, admitting: “We’ve kind of been like, shunned, I don’t think he wants anything to do with the rest of us. I really hope they do come.”
Months before her wedding, Gwendlyn did, however, reveal that her dad would not be walking her down the aisle, saying in a YouTube Q&A: “I was thinking of just walking myself down the aisle, but now that I’m actually thinking about it, that’s actually kind of adorable."
Gwendlyn hasn't shied away from addressing her strained relationship with her dad in the past, especially while watching back old Sister Wives episodes. Dubbing him a "master manipulator" while watching an episode back, Gwendlyn slammed how her dad handled the demise of his relationship with her mom.
“Expecting [my mom] to be perfect 24/7 and, like, never have any complaints is ridiculous,” the newlywed said while rewatching part 2 of the Sister Wives tell-all. “That doesn’t make you a bad sister wife. You gotta complain about something. You’re not perfect."