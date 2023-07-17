The lovebirds — who got engaged in November 2022 — said "I Do" on Saturday, July 15, in Flagstaff, Ariz., with the Sister Wives star posting her own photo from her wedding day. Alongside a pic of the two kissing under a yellow neon sign that read, “The Queirozes," Gwendlyn wrote: “say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz."

Also there to celebrate Gwendlyn and her new wife was Christine's fiancé, David Woolley, who proposed to her mom in April after she announced in November 2021 that she was leaving the Brown family patriarch. Meri also wasn't featured in the family snap, but she did share a photo to Instagram with her only child, Leon Brown, with the caption: "Best part of today. That is all."