'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Raced to Garrison's Home After Estranged Son's Apparent Suicide: Police Report

Sister Wives star Kody Brown was on his way to son Garrison's home while police were still conducting their investigation on the 25-year-old's heartbreaking death by apparent suicide, according to the police report obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Garrison's body was discovered on Tuesday, March 5, when his younger brother, Gabriel, 22, went to his home to check on him after the former National Guard member stopped answering text messages the night before.