'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Raced to Garrison's Home After Estranged Son's Apparent Suicide: Police Report

sister wives kody brownpp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 8 2024, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

Sister Wives star Kody Brown was on his way to son Garrison's home while police were still conducting their investigation on the 25-year-old's heartbreaking death by apparent suicide, according to the police report obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Garrison's body was discovered on Tuesday, March 5, when his younger brother, Gabriel, 22, went to his home to check on him after the former National Guard member stopped answering text messages the night before.

sister wives kody brown raced garrisons home suicide
Source: TLC

Kody Brown was estranged from son Garrison at the time of his death.

Gabriel found him in his bed with blood coming from his nose. He quickly realized that his injuries were more extensive and called 911. Police later alleged his death was due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities spoke with Gabriel, his mother, Janelle, as well as Garrison's three roommates. It was later discovered he had been struggling with depression and alcohol abuse. At one point, the report reveals that "Gabe left the scene to pick up his father and return with him to the apartment," but not other information on the father-of-18 was included in the filing.

garrison brown struggled drinking depression before death
Source: @ROBERTTHEBROWN/INSTAGRAM

Garrison was 25 years old.

As OK! previously reported, both Gabriel and Garrison's difficult relationships with their father were featured heavily on recent seasons of TLC's Sister Wives. Earlier this week, a source revealed that Garrison and Kody were still not on speaking terms at the time of his death.

"I don't think they had even spoken since Covid times," the source shared. "I know for a fact there was no buddy/buddy hangout or friendship.

janellebrown
Source: @JANELLEBROWN117/INSTAGRAM

Janelle spent Christmas with her children in December 2023.

"Honestly, I can't even remember the last time they saw each other. From what I know, the last time they really had an interaction was when they met up and had a big argument on camera," the source continued. "Kody pushed his family away for a very long time. These two boys have been the forefront of the pain."

gabriel brown
Source: TLC

Gabriel said their strained relationship with their father occurred because they 'expressed discontent' with his COVID rules.

In a previous episode of the popular reality show, Gabe explained that he and Garrison had been "at odds" with Kody because they "expressed discontent" with his rules and behavior toward them during the pandemic.

"I was met with just a wall," he shared October 8, 2023, episode of Sister Wives. "And there was no line of dialogue. I think that that is what really drove the wedge between us."

Source: OK!

Janelle later confirmed in another episode that Kody "doesn't even want to see their point of view."

"He's like, 'You've offended me. You've offended those that are close to me, a.k.a. Robyn. You guys have to come mea culpa and apologize and grovel,'" she said at the time. "My boys are just not gonna do that."

