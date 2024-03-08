'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Shares Final Family Photo Taken With Late Son Garrison, 25: 'I Am So Grateful Now'

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown revealed the last picture their family took with late son Garrison, 25, before his tragic death.

"I had all my children together last Christmas," the mother-of-six — who also shares kids Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah with ex Kody Brown — captioned the sweet snapshot. "It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."