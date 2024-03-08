'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Shares Final Family Photo Taken With Late Son Garrison, 25: 'I Am So Grateful Now'
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown revealed the last picture their family took with late son Garrison, 25, before his tragic death.
"I had all my children together last Christmas," the mother-of-six — who also shares kids Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah with ex Kody Brown — captioned the sweet snapshot. "It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."
Grieving fans left words of love and support in the comments section. One user penned, "What a beautiful family picture and such a blessing that you could have everyone together!" and another added, "So sorry for your loss of this sweet boy. Praying for peace and comfort."
A third said, "I am so sorry Janelle and I am Sending Virtual Hugs to you and your family."
As OK! previously reported, Garrison was confirmed dead on Tuesday, March 5, after his younger brother, Gabriel, 22, discovered his body in his bedroom at his Flagstaff, Ariz., home. His cause of death appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A source close to the family revealed Janelle is still feeling "angry and numb" as she attempts to process the news.
- 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Mourns 'Wonderful Caring' Son Garrison's Death
- Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Was 'Still Estranged' From His Dad Before His Tragic Death: 'Kody Pushed His Family Away for a Long Time'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Saved Elderly Cat From Euthanasia Days Before His Tragic Death
"She doesn't even know which end's up," the source explained. "She's very angry right now... She's not a crier or an emotional person. Takes a lot to get her to break. So, I think right now she's going to go, like, 'What the heck happened? What did I do wrong?'"
Per the police report, both Gabriel and one of Garrison's roommates — only identified as Addison — confirmed Garrison had been having mental health problems and abusing alcohol in the weeks leading up to his death.
Addison told police they'd recently "talked a little more in-depth with him about how he was struggling with drinking and his depression surrounding that," but clarified they didn't think anything he said the night before his passing had been a "red flag" for suicidal behavior.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A family friend also confirmed that cast and crew were filming for the upcoming season of Sister Wives at the time.
"TLC is going to want to continue the storyline and fans are going to expect to know what happened to him," the source revealed. "I can't imagine any of this won't be filmed. I just don't how far this will go and how deep the family will get."