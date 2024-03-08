'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Mourns 'Wonderful Caring' Son Garrison's Death

As OK! previously reported, Garrison's body was discovered on Tuesday, March 5, by his younger brother, Gabriel, 22. His cause of death appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle penned earlier this week. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

According to a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 25-year-old had been struggling with depression and alcohol abuse prior to his tragic death. Authorities noted one of Garrison's roommates said that the former National Guard member had appeared to be "intoxicated" the night before his death, but clarified that he hadn't raised any "red flags" for suicidal behavior.