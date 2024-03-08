'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Mourns 'Wonderful Caring' Son Garrison's Death
Christine Brown broke her silence on Garrison's heartbreaking passing.
On Thursday, March 7, the mother-of-six — who also played a key role in raising Janelle and Kody's children in their younger years and thinks of them as her own kids — took to Instagram to share a video of Garrison, 25, helping Truely, 13, with a gardening project.
"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," she captioned the clip. "We’ll miss him forever. #gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem."
Fans flooded the comments section with their condolences. One user replied, "I'm so sorry for the loss of your son. Many prayers for you and Janelle and the rest of the kids," and another said, "Our heart is broken for you. He adored you as a bonus mom Christine. 🙏🙏🙏."
As OK! previously reported, Garrison's body was discovered on Tuesday, March 5, by his younger brother, Gabriel, 22. His cause of death appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle penned earlier this week. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
According to a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 25-year-old had been struggling with depression and alcohol abuse prior to his tragic death. Authorities noted one of Garrison's roommates said that the former National Guard member had appeared to be "intoxicated" the night before his death, but clarified that he hadn't raised any "red flags" for suicidal behavior.
A family friend also revealed that Garrison's passing occurred during the usual timeline of filming for the upcoming season of Sister Wives.
"TLC is going to want to continue the storyline and fans are going to expect to know what happened to him," the source explained. "I can't imagine any of this won't be filmed. I just don't how far this will go and how deep the family will get."
The insider described the late reality star as a "great kid," who had been a "super cool, nice, really sweet guy."
"When I got to know him and we got to know each other and hung out, we always had fun," the insider continued. "He was a great human and he was really proud of himself and his accomplishments."
While Garrison was close with his mother and siblings, his relationship with his estranged father, Kody, has been nearly non-existent since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I know for a fact there was no buddy/buddy hangout or friendship. Honestly, I can't even remember the last time they saw each other," a source confirmed. "Kody pushed his family away for a very long time."